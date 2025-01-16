Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Former Construction Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm-Expect Better Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a current or former construction worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a current or former construction worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to please make financial compensation a top priority and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, they have decades worth of experience assisting construction workers who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they consistently get top compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "We have dozens of friends who have worked in the construction industry in Louisiana and we know even today asbestos is still in most homes or commercial buildings that were built before 1983 in the state. Prior to 1983 a construction worker in Louisiana would have had routine exposure to asbestos. The most at risk groups include carpenters, plumbers, insulators, HVAC installation crews, electricians, laborers, roofers and flooring or carpet lawyers.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former construction worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana when it comes to compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.