US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Calls Upon the Loved Ones of a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Was Exposed to Asbestos Prior to 1983 on a Ship, Submarine or at a Shipyard to Call About Compensation

"Compensation for a person like this might be significant, we have skilled attorneys on standby to help, and the compensation process is straight forward as we would like to discuss at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is calling upon the loved ones of a navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer, who had regular exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1983 to call them anytime at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not involve suing the navy or the government. The asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this.

The Advocate says, "We know how hard it is for a family to get news their dad or husband now has lung cancer. We also know that a family like this typically makes treatment their top priority as well as they should. However, we want a navy family to focus on compensation if their navy veteran loved one had routine exposure to asbestos before 1883 again on their ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard.

"As we said compensation for a person like this might be significant, we have extremely skilled attorneys on standby to help, and the compensation process is straight forward as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for navy veterans who have developed lung cancer because of asbestos exposure, and we want people like this to get compensated." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recently---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.