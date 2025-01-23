APG Packaging Unveils Limited-Time Clearance on Ready-to-Ship Bottles and Droppers
Available options include 1oz clear bottle with silver dropper, amber bottle with black dropper, and 4oz clear bottle with black dropper—perfect for various packaging needs.
"At APG, we understand that businesses often need efficient, ready-to-use solutions," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "This clearance event offers an unparalleled chance to secure premium packaging components for immediate needs or resale opportunities."
The offering includes three top-selling combinations:
1oz Clear Bottle with Silver Dropper: Perfect for serums or samples, offering a sleek and high-end aesthetic.
• 1oz Clear Bottle (BTL01-GCBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/glass-boston-round-bottle-in-stock
• Silver Dropper (C20400-GDMS): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/pp-glass-silicone-dropper-in-stock
Amber Bottle with Black Dropper: Ideal for oils and tinctures, designed to protect contents from UV light while delivering precision application.
• 4oz Amber Bottle (BTL04-GABB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/glass-boston-round-amber-bottle-in-stock
• Black Dropper (C22400-GDBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/pp-glass-silicone-dropper
4oz Clear Bottle with Black Dropper: A stylish solution for lotions, essential oils, or other liquids, blending function with elegance.
• 4oz Clear Bottle (BTL04-GCBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/glass-boston-round-bottle-1
• Black Dropper (C22400-GDBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/pp-glass-silicone-dropper
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has rapidly emerged as a trusted partner to some of the beauty and personal care industry’s biggest names, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. The company boasts an impressive annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces, with a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just 10,000 pieces.
APG is committed to sustainability and innovation. As an EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum-recognized company, APG stands among the top 1% of packaging companies worldwide. Many of their products are APR Design® for Recyclability and RecyClass recognized, reinforcing their dedication to eco-friendly packaging.
Act quickly—inventory is limited, and these clearance items are available only while supplies last. For more information or to place an order, visit the APackaging Group website at https://apackaginggroup.com or email sales@apackaginggroup.com.
