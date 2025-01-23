APG Packaging Unveils Limited-Time Clearance on Ready-to-Ship Bottles and Droppers

Clearance Alert: Discover APG's selection of ready-to-go bottles and droppers at unbeatable prices! Available options include 1oz clear bottle with silver dropper, amber bottle with black dropper, and 4oz clear bottle with black dropper—perfect for various packaging needs. High-quality packaging solutions for businesses or DIY projects—limited stock available, act fast!

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a women-owned and sustainability-focused packaging leader, has unveiled an exclusive clearance sale on premium bottles and droppers. These high-quality packaging components, designed for immediate pickup, are perfect for brands and businesses looking to streamline their operations. Stock is limited, and items are sold as-is with no customization, making this an ideal opportunity for quick packaging solutions."At APG, we understand that businesses often need efficient, ready-to-use solutions," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "This clearance event offers an unparalleled chance to secure premium packaging components for immediate needs or resale opportunities."The offering includes three top-selling combinations:1oz Clear Bottle with Silver Dropper: Perfect for serums or samples, offering a sleek and high-end aesthetic.• 1oz Clear Bottle (BTL01-GCBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/glass-boston-round-bottle-in-stock • Silver Dropper (C20400-GDMS): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/pp-glass-silicone-dropper-in-stock Amber Bottle with Black Dropper: Ideal for oils and tinctures, designed to protect contents from UV light while delivering precision application.• 4oz Amber Bottle (BTL04-GABB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/glass-boston-round-amber-bottle-in-stock • Black Dropper (C22400-GDBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/pp-glass-silicone-dropper 4oz Clear Bottle with Black Dropper: A stylish solution for lotions, essential oils, or other liquids, blending function with elegance.• 4oz Clear Bottle (BTL04-GCBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/glass-boston-round-bottle-1 • Black Dropper (C22400-GDBB): https://apackaginggroup.com/products/pp-glass-silicone-dropper Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has rapidly emerged as a trusted partner to some of the beauty and personal care industry’s biggest names, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. The company boasts an impressive annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces, with a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just 10,000 pieces.APG is committed to sustainability and innovation. As an EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum-recognized company, APG stands among the top 1% of packaging companies worldwide. Many of their products are APR Design® for Recyclability and RecyClass recognized, reinforcing their dedication to eco-friendly packaging.Act quickly—inventory is limited, and these clearance items are available only while supplies last. For more information or to place an order, visit the APackaging Group website at https://apackaginggroup.com or email sales@apackaginggroup.com.

