Symbio, Global Clinical Research Organization, Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments

Symbio Shanna Smith Patrick Ronan

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbio, the global specialist therapeutic clinical research organization, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments.

Shanna Smith is appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Shanna has a 16-year tenure with Symbio and brings an extensive background in crafting customer solutions in both clinical operations and commercial functions. She has played a pivotal role in driving Symbio’s growth and commitment to quality, building outstanding relationships with clients and investigators, and expanding Symbio’s global presence.

Patrick Ronan is appointed to the Board of Directors of Symbio. Patrick currently serves as an Operating Partner at ARCHIMED, a global investment firm focused on the healthcare industries. He is the former CEO of two life sciences firms, Validant (now Eliquent Life Sciences) and Greenleaf Health, which he founded in 2007. Prior to this, Patrick served as VP Regulatory Policy & External Affairs at Novartis and before that as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an executive role where he led the Agency on strategic, operational, and regulatory policy matters.

In a joint statement, Alan Morgan, Chief Executive, and Nick Thornton, Chairman said, “The high caliber of these appointments reflects Symbio’s commitment to bringing the highest levels of expertise to our clients’ development programs. We congratulate Shanna and Patrick and wish them much success and enjoyment in their new roles.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.