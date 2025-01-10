Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1000168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                             

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge Highway, Guilford (Windham County), Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault (Title 13 V.S.A. 1023) and Unlawful Mischief (Title 13 V.S.A. 3701(b))

 

ACCUSED: Lindsi M. Houle               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Traci L. Beswick

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/10/2025, at approximately 0614 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a residence on Coolidge Highway, Guilford (Windham County), Vermont for a report of an assault that had occurred. Investigation revealed that Traci L. Beswick, 45, of Guilford, Vermont had been assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as Lindsi M. Houle 41, of Brattleboro, Vermont. It was also learned through investigation that Houle had caused damage to property not belonging to her. Houle was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 03/25/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

