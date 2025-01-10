Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge Highway, Guilford (Windham County), Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault (Title 13 V.S.A. 1023) and Unlawful Mischief (Title 13 V.S.A. 3701(b))
ACCUSED: Lindsi M. Houle
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
VICTIM: Traci L. Beswick
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/10/2025, at approximately 0614 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a residence on Coolidge Highway, Guilford (Windham County), Vermont for a report of an assault that had occurred. Investigation revealed that Traci L. Beswick, 45, of Guilford, Vermont had been assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as Lindsi M. Houle 41, of Brattleboro, Vermont. It was also learned through investigation that Houle had caused damage to property not belonging to her. Houle was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 03/25/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
