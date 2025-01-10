Submit Release
UDAF Appoints New State Veterinarian

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is announcing the  appointment of a new state veterinarian, Dr. Amanda Price, effective immediately.

“Dr. Price has been a great asset to UDAF and the agriculture producers in the state of Utah for  the last five years as assistant state veterinarian, and we are excited for her to take on the  responsibilities of the state veterinarian moving forward,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner.

Dr. Price received her BS of animal science, MS of animal science, and Doctor of Vet Medicine  from UC Davis with her focus being in studying food animals. Before working for the  department, Dr. Price worked for the largest food animal vet clinic in the United States, Lander  Veterinary Clinic in Turlock, CA for 13 years. She has brought that knowledge and experience to  UDAF as she has worked as assistant state veterinarian.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the agriculture producers in Utah,” said Dr. Price. “I  have found that the most important part of this job is not only to protect the animals, but to build relationships with the farmers and ranchers and earn their trust so we can better serve them  and the agriculture and food industry as a whole.”  

Dr. Price intends to focus on disease outbreak preparedness and response, outreach and  education, and streamlining paperwork and registrations required by the department. 

For more information on the role of the state veterinarian, visit the Animal Health Program page on the UDAF website.

