Comfort Inn & Suites Exterior Makeover with Guest Focused Approach

ZD Stucco Repair has completed a transformation of a Comfort Inn & Suites in Hawthorne, NY, revitalizing the hotel’s exterior.

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tackling issues such as cracking, water damage, and cosmetic wear, the project culminated in a vibrant new look, complete with resealed windows, an elastomeric stucco paint finish, and a refreshed curb appeal to better the customer experience.A guest-focused approach was used for the Comfort Inn & Suites, this meant designing an exterior that not only addressed structural integrity but also created a welcoming and visually appealing environment for visitors. “A hotel’s exterior is often the first impression guests have,” said Pamela Dicso, the CEO of ZD Stucco Repair. “Our work goes beyond repair—we aim to make a difference in how guests feel when they arrive.”“Very Professional. They just did my hotel, and it looks great,” said Darren Gabel, the hotel’s manager who rated the company 5 stars.The Comfort Inn & Suites project began with a comprehensive assessment of the building’s exterior. ZD’s expert team identified areas in need of repair, including severe cracking, water intrusion, and cosmetic damage, which had negatively impacted the hotel's functionality and diminished the guest experience by creating an unwelcoming and potentially unsafe environment. The team addressed each issue with individual attention. The damaged stucco was removed, and protective layers were installed before applying a fresh coat of stucco, seamlessly matched to the existing texture.Once all the repairs were completed, the next step of the project was resealing all the windows and doors to prevent water from leaking under the stucco or into the building. This process involved collaborating with the client to redesign and select the appropriate color scheme. To finish the transformation, the team applied an elastomeric stucco paint, revitalizing the building’s appearance while enhancing its protection against the elements.“A well-maintained stucco exterior can significantly boost a property’s curb appeal and value,” Pamela added.Before-and-after visuals of the Comfort Inn & Suites highlight the dramatic improvements made by ZD Stucco Repair. This project showcases ZD Stucco Repair’s ability to tackle commercial jobs of any size, delivering exceptional results that enhance both the aesthetics and durability of buildings.About ZD Stucco Repair:ZD Stucco Repair specializes in comprehensive stucco restoration and repair services for residential and commercial properties. With a focus on quality, durability, and customer satisfaction, ZD Stucco Repair ensures every building they touch is both beautiful and protected.To learn more about ZD Stucco Repair and how their services can enhance your property’s exterior, visit ZDStuccoRepair.com

