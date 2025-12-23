ZD Stucco Repair Closes the Year With 850,000 Sq. Ft. Restored Across the Tri-State

ZD Stucco Repair new office in Elmwood Park ZD Stucco Repair logo One of ZD Stucco Repair projects for an entire community in Chester, NJ

After completing 350+ projects, earning Inc. 5000 recognition, and expanding operations, ZD Stucco Repair caps a milestone year across NJ and NY.

Every project demanded the same level of precision and long-term thinking.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZD Stucco Repair closed the year with significant growth and industry recognition, restoring approximately 850,000 square feet of exterior surfaces across New Jersey and New York while completing more than 350 projects spanning residential, community, and commercial properties.Throughout the year, the company delivered complex restorations ranging from large residential communities to technically demanding commercial buildings, reinforcing its reputation for precision, scale, and long-term performance.“This year we had the opportunity to work on many unique properties, including a 120-home residential community in Chester, NJ, and a nine-story building in Nyack, NY that required innovative, engineered solutions just to construct the scaffolding,” said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair. “Every project demanded the same level of precision and long-term thinking.”The company’s momentum was underscored by national and regional recognition. ZD Stucco Repair earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, ranking among America’s fastest-growing private companies, and was named Best Stucco Contractor in New Jersey by BusinessRate , based on customer reviews, service quality, and performance.To support growing demand and larger-scale projects, ZD Stucco Repair relocated this year to a larger office and warehouse in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, expanding operational capacity and strengthening logistics for community and commercial work.The company’s team now brings a combined 460 years of field experience, blending modern stucco systems with historic restoration techniques—allowing each structure to be treated as a unique system rather than a one-size-fits-all repair.About ZD Stucco RepairZD Stucco Repair is a 5-star-rated exterior restoration contractor serving New Jersey and the Greater New York area. The company specializes in stucco and EIFS installations, remediation and repair, bird hole and molding restoration, exterior painting, roofing, gutters, and Hardie board installation for both residential and commercial properties.

