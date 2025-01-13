The ESOMAR Awards are Now Open for Submissions

Inaugural award program celebrates innovation and excellence in the market research and insights profession

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, today announced that its inaugural ESOMAR Awards are now open for submissions. This new program honors visionaries and innovators in market research who are delivering impactful insights and setting new industry standards.

In a world where data-driven decisions guide businesses, cultures, and societies, the ESOMAR Awards stand as a tribute to the trailblazers elevating the insights profession. The awards celebrate individuals, teams, and organizations that deliver impactful insights, redefine research methodologies, and inspire meaningful change.

“Data and insights are at the heart of understanding people, cultures, and markets,” said Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR. “With the ESOMAR Awards, we aim to celebrate the profession of market research by shining a light on the exceptional work being done by companies, teams, and individuals who are redefining the industry and setting the bar high for innovation and impact.”

From AI-driven solutions to social impact research and groundbreaking uses of data innovation, the ESOMAR Awards showcase achievements across 13 categories, at both a global and regional level. The awards are open to individuals, companies, brands, and service providers worldwide, offering a platform to showcase projects and individuals that push boundaries and demonstrate excellence.

Key Dates to Remember:

- 13 January 2025: Submissions open

- 28 February 2025: Early bird registration deadline

- 30 June 2025: Final submission deadline

Award winners will be celebrated at the ESOMAR Congress in Prague from 28 September to 1 October 2025, providing a global stage for their achievements.

Take the Next Step

To help entrants craft their submissions, ESOMAR has created a detailed Entry Kit outlining categories, judging criteria, and tips for success. For companies looking to align their brand with excellence and innovation, sponsorship opportunities are available for each category.

Visit https://esomar.org/esomar-awards for more information, submission guidelines, and to download the Entry Kit.

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

