Catalyst Advisors Promotes Kelsey Bibbs and Johanna Neuman to Principal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Advisors, the leading boutique executive recruitment firm specializing in the life-sciences sector, announced that Kelsey Bibbs and Johanna Neuman are being promoted from Director to Principal. The move is a sign of Catalyst’s deep well of next-generation talent.Based in Los Angeles, Kelsey has more than eight years of experience partnering with C-suite executives and board directors on executive recruitment. She joined Catalyst in 2020. Prior to that, she worked at GLG developing plans for rising star executives to give them the experience and exposure necessary to step up to the C-suite.Jo joined Catalyst in 2021, bringing more than a decade of experience in life sciences. That journey started in college, where she studied neuroscience. As a consultant at GLG, she worked with world-class leaders in life sciences and gained an understanding of what makes some leaders much more effective than others. At Catalyst, she marries her knowledge of science with her passion for leadership to find the right high-impact talent for companies.Catalyst has a differentiated approach to executive recruiting. The firm emphasizes an integrated platform-driven model over individual contributors, one that is supported by project management, research, and execution teams working collaboratively. Catalyst uses hands-on experience and propriety assessment methods to generate sharp real-time insights about the biopharma space.“Jo and Kelsey are tremendously skilled—in business development, candidate assessments and with all that it takes to successfully steer projects to their optimal conclusion for our clients,” said John Archer, Founder and Partner at Catalyst. “I’m excited to see the impact they will have in their expanded roles.”Reflecting on her promotion, Kelsey said: “The collaborative, team-driven approach at Catalyst is both highly rewarding for the recruiters and more impactful for clients. It’s very special— and I’m excited to take on a bigger role at the firm.”Jo added, “I’m proud to work at a firm where the recruiters have such deep and trusted relationships with their clients. Clients come to us not to endorse a candidate they’re already considering, but for our independent lens and perspective.”About Catalyst Advisors LPCatalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting and assessment firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. The team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com

