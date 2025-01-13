Re-Insurance Industry Veteran Amin Touahri Joins Northern Re

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amin Touahri Joins Northern Reinsurance to Focus on ILS and Capital SolutionsNorthern Reinsurance is excited to announce that Amin Touahri, formerly of Munich Re, has joined its team. Touahri will concentrate on advancing Northern Re’s initiatives in ILS, capital solutions, and deal origination.Touahri’s career at Munich Re saw him rise quickly through the ranks, culminating in his role as Head of Department at HSB (Hartford Steam Boiler). There, he was instrumental in driving the Specialty Re P&L, overseeing the entire value chain including key areas such as client management, underwriting, and client operations.Before his tenure at HSB, Touahri held a variety of impactful roles across North America and Europe at Munich Re, the world’s largest provider of reinsurance, primary insurance, and risk solutions."I'm excited to join Northern Re, as opportunities to be part of building a de novo reinsurer don’t come around often. I've always had an entrepreneurial mindset, and seeing what the team has accomplished in such a short time is truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of growth and helping achieve our ambitious goals."‘We’re excited to bring Amin onboard and continue adding top talent from global reinsurance companies to drive our business forward. The experience that he brings will directly benefit our partners as we build towards institutionalizing Northern as a global reinsurer and leading manager of Casualty ILS.’About Northern ReHaving raised $75 million in capital, Northern Re is a modern reinsurance company with a focus on data-driven portfolios of property and casualty risk. The company thesis is built around combining deep industry ties, a sustainable capital structure and a partner-first approach to collateral. These elements enable Northern to deliver a more effective solution to the industry.

