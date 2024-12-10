Submit Release
NORTHERN RE NAMED “REINSURANCE FIRM OF THE YEAR” AT THE CAYMAN AWARDS 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern RE, a leading global reinsurance company with a focus on data-driven portfolios of property and casualty risk, was named “REINSURANCE FIRM OF THE YEAR” at the prestigious THE CAYMAN AWARDS 2024.

The award was bestowed upon Northern RE for their “commitment to excellence in reinsurance is integral to the success of captives.” The awards are based on feedback received from the captive insurance industry within the US, and in particular from readers of Captive International. Winners were selected based on responses to an online poll, as well as phone interviews with select contacts, taking into account the effectiveness, efficiency and professionalism of institutions in a range of categories relevant to the industry.

“We’d like to thank Captive International and their readership for this very prestigious honor,” said Anthony McKelvy, Co-Founder, Managing Partner, Northern Re. “This award is a testament to the commitment and dedication the team has in providing the best service to our valued clients worldwide.”

Northern RE is a modern reinsurance company with a focus on data-driven portfolios of property and casualty risk. Their thesis is built around combining deep industry ties, a sustainable capital structure and a partner-first approach to collateral. These elements enable them to deliver a more effective solution to their partners in the industry.

https://www.northernreins.com/

