Celebrities From TV, Music, and Sports Profiled On New Series Available Now on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Inspired Lives,” the 6-episode streaming series featuring in-depth and compelling interviews with cultural icons including Daymond John, Dionne Warwick, Joe Namath, Dan Rather, Josef Newgarden and Sam Donaldson, is available now on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct.The series, from award-winning journalist Tony Fama, promises to deliver inspired-storytelling with youthful relevance, featuring a unique combination of energy and pace delivered in a feature journalistic style.“Inspired Lives” entails a casual conversation, engaging and entertaining storytelling that brings out the not-often-seen personal side of beloved celebrities and leaders in arts/entertainment, music, sports and business. The interviews showcase their personal passions in an effort to uplift and inspire the audience.The episodes available are:Daymond John (28 minutes)“Shark Tank” investor Daymond John built a business empire and is committed to helping entrepreneurs reach for their dreams.Dionne Warwick (26 minutes)Recording artist Dionne Warwick discusses her iconic music career and why she’s devoted her life to charitable causes.Joe Namath (25 minutes)Joe Namath is author of the most famous guarantee in North American sports history. Now he’s helping communities in need beat the odds.Josef Newgarden (26 minutes)Tony meets with Josef Newgarden, two-time Indy 500 Champion, outside his home in Nashville, TN, and prior to the IndyCar Grand Prix in Long Beach, CA, for a wide-ranging discussion about his pursuit of racing excellence and his philanthropic work benefiting communities in need.Dan Rather (25 minutes)In his seven-decade career, legendary CBS newsman Dan Rather circled the globe covering the history-making events of his era.Sam Donaldson (25 minutes)One of the nation’s iconic reporters, former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson invites Tony Fama to his Albuquerque, New Mexico home, and reflects on his more than 50-year celebrated reporting career covering the nation’s presidents and the major historical developments shaping US history from mid-20th century through the early 21st.ABOUT TONY FAMAHost Tony Fama’s empathetic and affable personality pulls his audience in close, and puts people he’s interviewing at ease. He is an award-winning journalist, storyteller and creator of the eight-season nationally syndicated baby boomer series “50+ Prime,” and co-creator of the AXS TV docuseries “The 1960s Rediscovered."Visit “Inspired Lives” online at www.inspiredlives.net , and the INSPIRED LIVES App is available on:• Apple mobile devices• Android mobile devices• Roku• Fire TV• Android TV

