KIVA Centers & BarberTime Media - Central MA Peer Support Meet & Greet in Worcester MA

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Worcester, met with community driven Barbers & Stylists that have teamed up with KIVACENTERS of Massachusetts. The event helped to bring “in place” peer-support & resources to Central Massachusetts for those in need. With the help of the event host “Prince the Fit Barber”, KIVA & BarberTime hosted a meet & greet at Fuel America on Mercantile Street, in Worcester, MA. These local professionals began spreading KIVA's mission of bringing mental health resources to the community. For the next several months, this new Kiva24 Ambassador cohort will carry out KIVA’s goal to “Identify, Communicate & Distribute” key resources, and help heal those in hurt, through the insight, relationships, and professional training that these barbers & stylists have blessed and honored to be accessible to.As economic contributors and members of the small business community, neighborhood Barbers & Stylists serve an important role throughout Massachusetts, with the training of the KIVA Centers Peer-Support curriculum.KIVA Centers sees these professionals as strong, caring, men and women who are in place to provide necessary support to those in need. The position they hold cannot be underestimated nor taken for granted. The Kiva24 program brings a missing piece to these professionals’ careers and their need to further their service and care for the communities they serve.Through BarberTime’s streaming media platform and their outreach methods, these barbershops & salons will communicate and distribute vital public resources to their communities, in-spite of the growing financial challenges they face post Covid and an unsure economy.Training for the Winter cohort begins Monday, January 20, 2025 and will bring together a class of high character, community driven people that will make a difference. An identical session for Springfield, MA will join them late Spring of 2025.Visit all participants “lived experience” testimonials at barbertimeplus.com/kiva24 About KIVA: Kiva Centers is a nationally recognized peer-run and trauma-informed organization that offers training, technical assistance, and networking opportunities statewide across Massachusetts. The Kiva Centers’ focus is the development and promotion of healing communities for people experiencing different social class impacts like trauma, mental health, and substance use.About BarberTime: The mission of BarberTime is to provide an improved branding experience for businesses, better deals for consumers, and residual income with earned benefits for participating barber/salon members.For more information and Kiva24 resources available, please visit barbertimeplus.com/kivacentersThe BarberTime Media Network, Inc.,Office: (877) 427-1177 Email: info@barbertime.com Website: https://barbertimeplus.com

