BarberTime and the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health to partner on Crisis and Trauma Support Services

BarberTime

These services, in collaboration with Massachusetts Barbers and Stylists, will help the community find necessary resources easier.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a historic moment in time for the barber and beauty industry, The BarberTime Media Network, Inc. will partner with the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health (DMH) on the DMH Community Empowerment and Crisis Response service list.BarberTime will assist DMH for services that include Public Education, Outreach and Networking, as well as their revolutionary Ambassadorship campaigns. The Ambassadorship campaign will serve as a local grassroots extension for DMH to ensure that hard to reach communities become more informed about DMH resources. Combining these local services providers with an unprecedented platform of engagement, BarberTime will help DMH meet the people where they are and in an environment that maximizes engagement within the communities they service.“For us here at BarberTime, we face the problem of crisis and trauma everyday with our clients,” said Euan Davis, Founder and CEO of BarberTime. “Barbers and stylists are bombarded by our clients need for emotional support because of what’s going on in the community. Issues such as gang violence, a lack of family support, and not being able to afford basic needs effects the emotional state of our clients. Our goal though this campaign is to get barbers and stylists to better serve and inform the community about where Massachusetts residents can find resources to help them in times of need.”After years of proving the importance of the “in-place” position that professional barbers and stylists hold within their community, BarberTime will continue to boldly and effectively pioneer its powerful media network concept via a legion of capable and innovative locally trained service providers within their communities.This achievement secures the dreams and vision of local barber and entrepreneur Euan Davis to harness the barbershop and salon environments to bring earned residual income and benefits for the barber and stylist industry.Since before the COVID-19 pandemic, BarberTime has been on the frontline of distributing vital information to residents across Boston. BarberTime has provided third party Peer Support and Mental Health training to over 100 barbers and stylists across Massachusetts. BarberTime’s ICD method of IDENTIFYING, COMMUNICATING & DISTRIBUTING such vital information and resources has earned us honors in Boston and grant funding that continues to help develop our purpose and goals.With the installation of our media platform and the needs of the State to respond to trauma and crisis situations, BarberTime, along with our team of Ambassadors, is poised to deliver when the need is at its greatest.About BarberTime: The mission of BarberTime is to groom professional Barbers & Stylists into corporate brand Ambassadors. BarberTime Ambassadors will provide a better branding experience for our corporate partners, better deals and resources for their consumers, and help generate residual income and earned benefits for campaign participation.More information and available DMH resources, please visit

