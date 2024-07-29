From Boston to the DMV - KIVA24 & BarberTime Kicks Off Barber & Stylist Peer-Support in the DMV Region
KIVA24 & BarberTime expands their successful barber and stylist peer-support to the DMV region. This mental health initiative began in Boston and is growing.BOSTON, MA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a good time, with good people, good food and a continued good purpose, as BarberTime hosted a brunch for the Barbers & Stylists of Massachusetts who teamed up with KIVA Centers to bring “in place” peer-support & resources to their clients and communities. The Kiva24 Appreciation Brunch, which was held earlier this Spring, brought a flair and humble grace to a growing collaboration of, “position meets purpose”.
The event boasted a performance by saxophonist @ExieOfficial, one of Boston’s young & talented musicians, who has played for the White House and in front of a host of many other dignitaries & officials from Boston to DC. This began on the precipice of a Northeast relationship that would spread the good-faith campaign to the Delaware, Maryland & Virginia (DMV) region, with the assistance of Baltimore native Barber, @pauljones1228.
What started in Massachusetts has grown into a Northeast regional network of caring professionals, that are positioned to help serve a greater cause. For the next 3 months, the Kiva24 Ambassadors of Massachusetts and the DMV regions will carry out KIVA’s Peer-Support training, via BarberTime’s method of “Identifying, Communicating & Distributing” key resources via barbershops & hair salons.
Through ‘The BarberTime Media Network’ platform, these barbershops & salons have delivered vital public resources despite the growing financial challenges they face. With the use of BarberPolls, data collection forms, and the in-depth relationships they hold, the Kiva24 Ambassadors are making a difference in their professional careers and their neighborhoods.
Training has begun for the Summer cohorts in both Massachusetts and the DMV region. Visit all participants “lived experience” testimonials at barbertimeplus.com/kiva24/ and barbertimeplus.com/kiva24dmv/.
About KIVA: KIVA Centers is a nationally recognized peer-run and trauma-informed organization that offers training, technical assistance, and networking opportunities statewide across Massachusetts. The KIVA Centers’ focus is the development and promotion of healing communities for people experiencing different social class impacts like trauma, mental health, and substance use. More information and Kiva24 resources, please visit barbertimeplus.com/kivacenters
About BarberTime: The mission of BarberTime is to provide an improved branding experience for businesses, better deals for consumers, and residual income with earned benefits for participating barber/salon members.
The BarberTime Media Network, Inc.,
Office: (877) 427-1177 Email: info@barbertime.com Website: https://barbertimeplus.com
Euan Davis
The BarberTime Media Network
+1 877-427-1177
info@barbertime.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube