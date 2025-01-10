Mortgage loans statistics – November 2024

MACAU, January 10 - According to statistics released today (10 January) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) decreased whereas those of commercial real estate loans (CRELs) rose month-on-month in November 2024. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In November 2024, new RMLs approved by Macao banks fell by 5.3% month-on-month to MOP1.23 billion. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 96.4% of the total, decreased by 4.8% to MOP1.18 billion; the non-resident component dropped by 15.9% to MOP44.46 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between September and November 2024 was MOP1.86 billion, down 0.5% from the previous period (August to October 2024).

New CRELs increased by 38.1% month-on-month to MOP887.02 million. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 91.3% of the total, rose by 28.7% to MOP809.77 million; new CRELs to non-residents grew to MOP77.25 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between September and November 2024 was MOP854.40 million, down 2.6% when compared with the previous period (August to October 2024).

Outstanding balances

As at end-November 2024, the outstanding value of RMLs was MOP219.14 billion, which fell by 0.2% from the preceding month or 4.8% from a year ago; of which, the resident component made up 96.7%. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.1% and 0.9% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs fell by 0.8% month-on-month or 5.7% year-on-year to MOP150.90 billion, attributable to the repayment of loans with large denomination. Among them, the resident component made up 91.9%. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents fell by 0.9% whereas those to non-residents rose by 0.2%.

Delinquency ratios

At the end of November 2024, the delinquency ratio for RMLs stood at 3.4%, which kept stable from a month ago but up 2.6 percentage points over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 4.8%, down 0.2 percentage points from a month ago but up 2.4 percentage points from end-November 2023.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao. They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.