Coastal adaptation work started at Souris Causeway to protect shoreline and infrastructure 

CANADA, January 9 - To improve shoreline protection and prevent erosion along the Route 2 Souris Causeway, the provincial government has begun a coastal engineering adaption project.

The initiative will include the installation of two armour stone groynes, a sandstone rock sill, and two sandstone reefs.

“This important project supports our long-term adaptation strategy to protect public infrastructure from erosion and the impacts of climate change. These enhancements will ensure the causeway remains a vital link to Souris and eastern Prince Edward Island, and also help make the shoreline stronger and more resilient for years to come.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

Offshore rock reefs were selected for this project as they work well for the wave action and coastal environment in Souris. These reefs take the energy out of strong waves before they reach the shore, helping to reduce shoreline erosion.

The project is taking place along the south shoreline of the Souris Beach Gateway Park and extends west to the Route 2 causeway. Hauling of the armour stone and sandstone started this week. Installation of the groynes, rock sill and reefs will begin on January 20. Night work is expected, as most of the beach work must be done during low tide.

The parking lot and beach will be closed during construction, with barricades in place to notify the public when these areas are off limits. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area as there will be increased truck traffic for material and equipment deliveries to the site.

The work is expected to be completed by March 2025.

