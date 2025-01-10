ntam Appoints Rania bint Khalaf bin Shlayan Al-Mukhlafi as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia ntam.sa was launched to address the needs of the Saudi market and establish a direct connection with the local community. ntam Group

ntam is proud to announce the appointment of Rania bint Khalaf bin Shlayan Al-Mukhlafi as the new Managing Director for its Saudi Arabia operations.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ntam, the leading international agency specializing in branding, marketing, and experiential services, is proud to announce the appointment of Rania bint Khalaf bin Shlayan Al-Mukhlafi as the new Managing Director for its Saudi Arabia operations.

This strategic appointment reflects ntam’s dedication to female empowerment and the potential of young Saudi leaders, aligning with its support for Vision 2030, which aims to nurture local talent and drive innovation across various sectors.

Rania bint Khalaf bin Shlayan Al-Mukhlafi is a distinguished entrepreneur with extensive experience leading successful projects in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Her proven expertise in business development and innovation makes her a key figure in the region’s transformation journey.

“I am honored to lead ntam in Saudi Arabia and contribute to the realization of Vision 2030,” said Rania bint Khalaf bin Shlayan Al-Mukhlafi. “Our goal at ntam is to empower Saudi talent and deliver unparalleled experiences that reflect the Kingdom’s ambition and potential on a global stage. I am excited to collaborate with the incredible team at ntam to bring this vision to life.”

Ahmed Fors, CEO of ntam, added: “We brought Rania on board not only as a leader for our Saudi operations but also as a partner in ntam’s global growth journey. With her visionary leadership and expertise, we are confident she will drive our mission to lead transformative projects in key sectors like tourism, healthcare, and sports.”

The establishment of ntam’s Saudi Arabia office is a significant part of the agency’s global expansion strategy. It underscores ntam’s commitment to the Saudi market by delivering global expertise paired with local insights, fostering innovation, and spearheading high-impact projects across vital industries.

About ntam

ntam is an award-winning international agency rooted in the Middle East with global capabilities. Specializing in branding, marketing, and next-gen technology solutions, ntam operates across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Spain, the USA, and the UK. Dedicated to sustainability and innovation, ntam empowers businesses worldwide with bold, people-centric strategies. Learn more from https://ntamgroup.com and https://ntam.sa

