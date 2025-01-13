Rosec Jewels Launches Valentine Day Sale With 15% OFF On Certified Color Gemstone Jewelry

Fine Jewelry Including Engagement Rings, Infinity Rings, Heart Themed Pieces With Special 15% Discount

Rosec Jewels want to make this valentine's special and colorful for couples. Color gemstones jewelry is perfect gifts for valentine's day because each color gemstone have there meanings.” — Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels.

TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury fine jewelry manufacturer Rosec Jewels announces a 15% discount on its premium gemstone jewelry for its Valentine's Day sale. Starting January 13, customers can shop engagement rings , infinity rings, heart pendants, and earrings from an extensive collection designed for just about all romantic gestures and commitments.In this special Valentine's Day promotion, Rosec Jewels continues its pledge of bringing fine jewelry to memorable moments.Following the prevention of loss of value in the market value of fine and precious jewelry, in natural and man made stones, such as certified diamonds, with great quality of stones at an unbeatable value.The Valentine's Day collection encompasses several distinctive categories designed to celebrate different aspects of romance:The Engagement Collection presents striking rings that show that both natural diamond (HI Color, SI Clarity) and lab grown diamond (EF Color, VS1 Clarity) can look gorgeous. All pieces are created out of a selection of precious metals such as 14K and 18K gold in yellow, white, and rose.Infinity rings symbolizing eternal commitment, sometimes cut with precious and semi-precious stones, make up The Promise Collection. Each of these pieces offers AAA quality natural colored gemstones, as well as AAAA quality lab-grown substitutes to accommodate every preference and price point.Hanging pendants and earrings are also featured as heart-themed jewelry; the Romance Collection proudly showcases these pieces, made to precision and artistic detail. Each of these pieces contains a number of gemstones, ranging from traditional favorites such as diamonds, down to maybe colored sapphires and/or rubies, all of them ethically sourced and certified.According to Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels, “ Valentine's Day offers a perfect moment to display never-ending commitment. This collection and special offering on Rosec Jewels is part of our ongoing tradition of offering very high-quality gemstone jewelry, and our commitment to being sustainable and responsibly sourcing the stones. This collection is comprised of pieces, each telling a different love story, all done with the same dedication to quality our customers have come to trust.”The pieces are spread across different price points; you can pick up something from a more accessible point and the prices are reaching those levels because of the consistency in quality. Jewelry pieces come with certification documentation made with premium quality packaging that is perfect for gift giving.The company’s 30 day return policy and insured shipping apply to all items in the Valentine’s Day sale. Those planning to celebrate Valentine's Day would need to place orders by February 4 to be able to receive their orders before Valentine.This collection really demonstrates the skills of Rosec Jewels in merging traditional working practices with a contemporary design language. Every single piece is intensely quality managed and conforms to top brand requirements for both beauty and durability.Visit www.rosecjewels.com for the Valentine's Day collection if you would like to know more. All the products are cataloged online with detailed product specifications, certification details and high resolution image of each piece. For assistance regarding selection and detailed product information, 24/7 professional customer service representatives are available.About Rosec Jewels: Rosec Jewels is a manufacturer and retailer of certified gemstone jewelry which includes natural as well as lab grown. The company maintains strict quality standards when it comes to its AAA quality natural colored gemstones and AAAA quality lab grown stones. Each piece is hallmarked out of certified precious metal. Rosec Jewels operates under a direct-to-consumer model where you can purchase fine jewelry at a reasonable price and with really high ethical and sustainability standards.

