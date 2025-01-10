Minister Nomakhosazana Meth: Labour Activation Programme (LAP) handover

Programme Director

Deputy Minister J Sibiya

Whip of the ANC Study Group

Ward Councillor

Councillors Present

Political Leadership

Religious Leaders

Representatives of our 12 partner organisations,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning to you all. It is an honour and a privilege to stand before you today at this momentous occasion in Khayelitsha—a place of rich cultural heritage, resilience, and undeniable potential. Today, we gather to celebrate partnerships that will spark new beginnings, ignite opportunities, and bring hope to thousands of families across the Western Cape.

This happens a day after ANC celebrated its 113th Birthday which will culminate to Anniversary celebrations here in Khayelitsha in Mandela Park. We gather today on the 9th of January a day which in 1991 marked the integration of Public schools through the admission of black students to 33 formerly all white schools. Western Cape has rich history of struggles that were waged and resulted in the loss of blood so that we can be liberated.

The ANC in its Manifesto and 55th conference resolutions resolved to speed up job creation through employment of youth and women.

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

– Nelson Mandela

When Tata Madiba spoke these words, he reminded us that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through vision, perseverance, and unity of purpose. Indeed, the task of tackling unemployment in our country may seem insurmountable, but it is our collective willpower that will pave the way forward. Today, the handover of 12 Labour Activation Programme (LAP) partnership agreements symbolises not only hope but also the unwavering commitment of this government to create sustainable employment for all.

Celebrating Progress and Impact

The Labour Activation Programme has come a long way since its inception. From a small-scale initiative aimed at assisting UIF contributors who lost their jobs, it has grown into a robust, multi-faceted engine driving socio-economic transformation. Nationally, we aim to create over 350,000 jobs across all nine provinces, and I am proud to announce that to date, we have formalised 29 partnership agreements, benefiting over 107,764 individuals.

Here in the Western Cape, the 12 entities we are celebrating today will collectively receive R651.5 million in funding. This investment will create 17,330 employment opportunities in crucial sectors such as retail, customer service, hospitality, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, transportation, ICT, and more. These 12 partnerships—ranging from Caliber Solutions to Tourism & Business Institute of South Africa—are pillars of progress. Each organisation brings unique expertise, innovative methods, and a genuine passion for uplifting our communities.

Empowering Communities

“Nothing will work unless you do.”

– Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou’s words remind us that sustainable progress requires commitment, tenacity, and hard work from everyone involved—government, private sector, and communities. It is not enough for us to merely talk about job creation; we must also prepare our people to be ready for these jobs by investing in skills training, mentorship, and ongoing support.

Caliber Solutions will empower aspiring professionals in retail and management.

CAPE BPO focuses on customer service, creating pathways for our youth in the thriving BPO sector.

Damascus Holdings brings training excellence in hospitality, upskilling hundreds of potential cooks, waitstaff, and hotel managers.

Elgin Community College, a beacon of hope in the Overberg Region, will reach over 3,600 beneficiaries through agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing programs.

FurnTech will elevate furniture manufacturing—combining craftsmanship with innovation.

Green Riders pioneers e-mobility solutions, showcasing how environmental responsibility can spark job creation.

House of Boniwe, a 100% Black female-owned enterprise, demonstrates the power of inclusive, strategic project delivery in agriculture, construction, and ICT.

Khaulele Holdings and Misuyolo will harness technology, agri-tourism, and manufacturing to transform local economies.

Skills Credit and Taking Care of Business uplift communities through technical, entrepreneurial, and circular economy initiatives.

Tourism & Business Institute will shape a new generation of tourism and hospitality experts, driving forward one of our country’s most promising industries.

Each of these partners has demonstrated resilience, a commitment to community, and a vision aligned with our national development goals. This handover is a testament to what we can achieve when we harness partnerships and persist in the face of adversity.

Fostering Resilient Partnerships

Ladies and gentlemen, the success of these initiatives relies on robust monitoring, evaluation, and continued collaboration. Our Department will work hand in hand with these 12 entities to track progress, identify challenges, and craft solutions that uphold transparency and accountability. We are not here to simply fund projects; we are here to build sustainable futures.

This approach underscores our broader strategy to align the Labour Activation Programme with national policy frameworks—from the National Development Plan to other inter-departmental collaborations. Prioritising synergy across government, private enterprises, and civil society, we will ensure a unified, impactful approach to job creation and social upliftment.

Driving Skills for the Future

In a world increasingly shaped by technology, climate change, and global competition, our communities must be equipped with skills for the future. We are placing special emphasis on sectors such as green energy, ICT, and advanced manufacturing, where opportunities abound. Alongside technical capabilities, we will nurture soft skills—critical thinking, adaptability, and resilience—which are essential in navigating an ever-evolving economic landscape.

Investing in our people means we are investing in the future of our nation. The Ministry will maintain a strong focus on inclusivity, aiming for a 50% female representation in all beneficiary cohorts, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“The future depends on what we do today.”

– Nelson Mandela

Although this sentiment resonates widely, it perfectly captures our responsibility at this critical juncture. The decisions we make, the partnerships we form, and the determination we exhibit now will shape the trajectory of our nation for generations to come.

To our newly inducted LAP partners: you carry the torch of hope for thousands of families. May your leadership, creativity, and passion continue to shine. To the communities of Khayelitsha and beyond: these partnerships and programmes are here to serve you; seize these opportunities for growth and transformation. Together, we will set an example for the rest of the nation.

Conclusion

Today’s handover is more than a bureaucratic exercise—it is a pledge to deliver on our promise of job creation, youth empowerment, and socio-economic renewal. It is a testament to our shared belief that every individual, no matter their background or circumstances, deserves the chance to strive, succeed, and shape our country’s destiny.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have made this day possible—our partners, community leaders, the Department’s dedicated staff, and every single person who has placed their faith in the Labour Activation Programme. Let us go forth with determination and vision, guided by the knowledge that the impossible becomes possible when we work together.

I extend an invite to all of you to join the ANC 113th Celebrations at Mandela Park on Saturday the 11th January 2025.

I thank you. God bless you all. And let us continue to walk boldly into a brighter, more inclusive future.

Thank you

#GovZAUpdates