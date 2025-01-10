North West on attending to service eelivery and electricity issues in Ditsobotla

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs chaired by Hon. Kgalalelo Makgokgowa has urged the residents of Ditsobotla Local Municipality and local areas to remain calm as the provincial Government led by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi and the local municipality has promised to restore electricity which has been cut-off for over three consecutive weeks during the festive period.

This follows commitments made by Premier Mokgosi together with MEC for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements, Gaoage Molapisi and the municipality who brought the two service providers on site to restore electricity by installing relevant electrical equipment within the municipal electricity grid.

Hon. Makgokgowa said communities should be patient with the provincial government and the municipality on resolving their electricity challenges. “We request our people to wait for relevant processes to unfold as we believe that power will be restored soon as alluded by the provincial government. We received a report that electricity has been restored in certain parts of the municipality which shows a positive response to the challenges of the community at large.

“We also plead with the communities to respect and give the appointed service providers time and space to install the equipment so as to restore the electricity in all areas of Ditsobotla Local Municipality and hope that there would not be any acts of violence including protests,” said Hon. Makgokgowa.

