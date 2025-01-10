Water and Sanitation urges water conservation amid declining dam levels in the Eastern Cape

The Department of Water and Sanitation in the Eastern Cape has noted a marginal decrease in the province’s water storage capacity, with an average of 81.7%, down from 82.1% last week. This is largely attributed to insufficient rainfall across the province. The ongoing lack of rain has adversely affected water storage systems, emphasising the urgent need for responsible water usage.

The Mzimvubu-Tsitsikamma Catchment Management Area has dropped to 81.6%, from last week’s 82.1%. Last year this time it recorded 84.9%. In the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Kouga Dam fell from 96.2% last week to 94.5% this week, Loerie Dam dropped from 98.7% to 98.2%, and Impofu Dam decreased slightly from 58.5% to 58.1%.

Major dams across the province are also experiencing decreasing water levels:

Bridle Drift Dam (serving Buffalo City Metro) decreased to 97.1% from 97.5% last week.

Nahoon Dam dropped to 92.2% from 93.3%.

Macubeni Dam (serving Chris Hani District) dropped to 97.9% from 99.6%.

Oxkraal Dam saw a significant decrease, falling to 79.5% from 82.5%.

Sandile Dam (serving Amathole District) dropped slightly to 82.7% from 83.1%.

However, there are areas of stability and minor improvements. Xilinxa Dam in Butterworth increased from 96.4% to 98.1%. Umtata Dam, serving OR Tambo District remains steady at 101.0%, though it decreased slightly from 101.3%. Rooikrantz Dam is currently at full capacity, maintaining 100% full capacity.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is calling on all water users to use water sparingly and adopt water conservation practices. Every drop saved today helps secure water availability for future generations.

With water levels declining and rainfall becoming increasingly unpredictable, conserving water is no longer optional, it is essential. Communities, businesses, and individuals must work together to minimise wastage, fix leaks, and practice sustainable water use. Simple actions such as reusing greywater, turning off taps when not in use, and prioritising efficient irrigation can make a significant difference.

The Department urges everyone to take these warnings seriously and contribute to the preservation of this vital resource. The future of the province's water supply depends on our collective efforts today.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

#GovZAUpdates