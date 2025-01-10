Submit Release
Senator Lippincott Introduces Winner-Take-All at the Request of Governor Pillen

LINCOLN, NE – At the request of Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Loren Lippincott today introduced LB3 to restore Nebraska to a winner-take-all system of awarding electoral votes in presidential elections. Nebraska is only of two states that divides its impact in the Electoral College by allocating votes by congressional district. Forty-eight (48) states follow the winner-take-all method, which apportions all electoral college votes to the winner of the state’s popular vote. 

Governor Pillen issued the following statement on the introduction of LB3:

“I am grateful to Senator Lippincott for his leadership in restoring winner-take-all. Our experiment with the current system of electoral vote allocation has divided Nebraska and diminished our voice in the most important national exercise in democracy that we undertake -- electing a Commander-in-Chief. The time is now to fix this, well in advance of the next presidential election cycle. Restoring winner-take-all has my full support and I look forward to signing it into law.”

The text of the bill can be found here.

