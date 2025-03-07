Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Celebrates Trump Administration Actions Supporting Agriculture

LINCOLN, NE – In an editorial published today by Fox News, Governor Jim Pillen is celebrating the immediate actions of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in addressing soaring egg prices and combatting avian flu. In his piece, “Smart Policy and Cheaper Eggs,”the Governor said strong leadership is necessary for effective management of animal disease and outbreak, which will ensure farmers and ranchers can produce the highest quality and safest food available.

Gov. Pillen has had several meetings involving USDA’s Rollins, who last week, unveiled a five-point plan for addressing the avian flu crisis. The Governor said he is encouraged that the President’s administration is listening to and is ready to address issues currently impacting the ag sector. 

An excerpt of the editorial follows:

“Nebraska’s fields and pasture lands are expansive – about 90% of our land is devoted to farming and ranching. I’ve seen it firsthand: as rural goes, so goes agriculture. Secretary Rollins believes this, and she is an advocate for us. I’ve heard her articulate a vision for rural economic prosperity and development that will go a long way in giving our families and communities a boost.

We need to work with our federal partners to help build this roadmap for American agriculture. We know our potential is second to none. We have the best people and plentiful water, crops, and livestock.  With great optimism and renewed partnerships, this season of leadership and newfound opportunity will lead to a long-lasting period of abundance – and cheaper eggs – for the American people.”

 

The full article is available here on Fox News. 

