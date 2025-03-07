NEBRASKA, March 7 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Media Advisory:

Gov. Pillen to Announce Awards for 6 Regions, One Nebraska Priority Projects

LINCOLN, NE – On Monday morning in Scottsbluff, Governor Jim Pillen will announce awards for projects in three districts of the State’s 6 Regions, One Nebraska initiative (Central, Mid-Plains, and Western). He will be joined at the news conference by Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz, regional leaders, and awarded project applicants.

Launched in 2024, 6 Regions, One Nebraska is encouraging cooperation, rather than competition, among neighboring communities. Thus far, each region has had two large-group meetings, along with numerous virtual work sessions. At the first meeting, leaders reviewed economic and demographic data specific to their community college district. Participants identified priority areas to serve as a starting point for collaborative action. Subsequently, action teams identified potential solutions to address needs and developed one project for which to seek state-administered American Rescue Plan Act funds. At the second meeting, participants heard reports from each action team and discussed steps to move forward with a funding application. Each of the six regions is receiving an award.

The Governor previously announced awards for the Metro, Northeast, and Southeast regions. Awards for the remaining three regions will be announced at Monday’s news conference.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Gov. Pillen to announce awarded projects through 6 Regions, One Nebraska initiative

When: 11:00 a.m. (MT), Monday, March 10

Where: Hampton Inn, 301 W. Hwy 26, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

