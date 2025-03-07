NEBRASKA, March 7 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Kleine as County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Philip K. Kleine of Elkhorn as the county court judge in the Fourth Judicial District. That district consists of Douglas County.

Kleine is currently an assistant city prosecutor in Omaha. From 2011 to 2021, he was the lead deputy county attorney for Sarpy County. Kleine has also held roles in the Lancaster County Attorney’s office, Douglas County Attorney’s office and in the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.

Kleine has been a volunteer with Legal Aid, as well as a volunteer judge for Creighton University in the National Trial Competition. He has taught at Bellevue University and is a presenter at the Sarpy/Douglas County Law Enforcement Academy.

This judicial vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Jeffrey L. Marcuzzo.