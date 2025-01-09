Eastern watershed group boosts biodiversity and community pride

CANADA, January 9 - Belfast Area Watershed Group, also known as BAWG, manages about 22,000 hectares within 7.5 watersheds, across the communities of Eldon to Wood Islands and Beach Point.

“We conduct water quality testing and participate in estuary monitoring. We monitor bank swallows, amphibians, and birds,” said Sherry Pelkey, BAWG executive director. “Our team performs riparian surveys and stream health assessments. We are also involved in tree planting initiatives and undertake special projects that enhance fish passage.”

“We also offer programs for children and host a range of educational and outreach sessions for our community.”

One of the group’s major projects involves restoring fish passage in the Flat River watershed. This effort includes removing perched culverts and earth berms around former mill ponds, which are bodies of water that were formally used as a reservoir for water-powered mills.

Pelkey explains that the mill ponds in the area have been historically impounded for over 175 years, disrupting fish passage and reducing biodiversity. In the next few years, the river along this zone will gradually return to its natural course.

“There was no fish passage for brook trout and gaspereau into the ponds,” said Pelkey. “With funding from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ small craft harbor offsetting project, we were able to begin this multi-year restoration. We’re now in the third year.”

This project is crucial for the ecosystem because the fish need to move freely through the entire watershed. When certain species start to dwindle in numbers, the balance in the ecosystem begins to crumble and is thrown off.

Beyond fish habitat restoration, the group has consistently fostered a strong sense of community throughout their more than half a decade of existence.

Pelkey and the BAWG representatives deeply value their community members. This is reflected in the group’s approach to projects, which includes the opinions and ideas of community members. The group also ensures they share the findings and results of the projects with their supporters.

“We employ seven to twelve people during the year so it's good for employment,” Pelkey said. “Also, our information sessions cover topics ranging from coastal erosion to forestry and we love sharing this knowledge and providing the community with valuable learning opportunities. The more they know about the watershed and everything it can do for us, the more that they’ll want to protect it.”

“We have close to 300 members in our watershed group,” she said proudly.

Anyone can get involved by volunteering. Contact BAWG by visiting their Facebook page or your local watershed group through the PEI Watershed Alliance to find out how to get started.