Arrest Made in East Capitol Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, November 22, 2024, at approximately 9:42 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1700 block of East Capitol Street for reports of a shooting. Officers located a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred in an alley behind an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The shooting victim then ran to Eastern High School for assistance.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, as a result of the detective’s investigation and pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order for Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Gun), a 17-year-old male was arrested in Prince George's County by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

