Updated with additional photos* MPD Investigating Maryland Avenue Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the carjacking of a moped in Northeast.

On Monday, December 30, 2024, at approximately 5:37 p.m., Fifth District officers responded for the report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, the victim reported that he was approached and attacked by the suspect, while sitting on his moped in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The suspect forced the victim off his moped and then fled the scene.

The suspect and the stolen moped were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24201642

