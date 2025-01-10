GCRC CEO Mike Robinson Seeks Partner for Genevieve’s Dream™ CBGa Brand

The GCRC Founder wants his daughters dream of owning a large carousel to come true Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles, with his future wife Anne Mari and Daughter Genevieve he once treated through his Cannabis Compassion Program

"This all started with wanting to get a carousel for my daughter, as that is her dream, but as the industry grew, I took a little too long; we need a partner."

"8 years ago, I ran across a girl while giving away Cannabis Oils that changed my life; I was fighting late-stage cancers and didn't think I'd live. Genevieve is the icon that brought me to CBGa.” — Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO of Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), a leader in cannabinoid innovation and research, is actively seeking a strategic partner to advance a groundbreaking initiative, Genevieve's Dream ™ CBGa. This pioneering project centered on utilizing Cannabigerolic Acid (CBGa), the "Mother cannabinoid," is a mission to create life-changing therapies for the millions of users of hemp extracts.The initiative, inspired by the vision of fostering ECS (endocannabinoid system) balance and promoting health equity, aims to unlock the potential of CBGa, the precursor to significant cannabinoids like THC, CBC, and CBD. Genevieve's Dream reflects the CEO's dedication to research-backed, sustainable solutions that harness the therapeutic power of cannabis for the greater good."Genevieve's Dream CBGa represents more than a scientific breakthrough—it's a mission to provide hope for individuals and families battling conditions that have long lacked effective treatments. To achieve this, I need a partner who shares my passion for innovation and a vision for transforming lives through cannabinoid extracts," Said Nanobles Corporation CEO Mike Robinson , who founded the research entity that recently merged with California Nanobles Corporation."I've supported Mike's wish for his daughter's Dream for her own large and rather extravagant carousel for most of the past decade, it seems," exclaimed Nanobles Corporations Operations Manager, who is a partner of Robinsons in that entity that recently merged with the Global Cannabinoid Research Center. "I'd love to see his past 5-year struggle become a beautiful dream come true. I believe the Cannabis and Hemp industries need this with all the confusion over hemp-derived psychoactive cannabinoids and such. This is all natural and great for everyone, I agree with Mike that it's the one cannabinoid everyone should use daily.""This is my private endeavor, to be clear about things," explained Robinson, "We've been trying, as a family, to get Genevieve's Dream CBGa product line into the global marketplace and believe that we need a large-scale producer that already has this ability to partner up with and make that Dream for Genevieve happen. She was a compassion patient of mine way back in 2016, which means I brought her free oils." The researcher is well known for his history of giving away what many people are searching for - cannabis oil.Despite living with severe autism, epilepsy, and being nonverbal, Genevieve orchestrated her own family in a way that changed lives. Thanks to her incredible influence, eight years later, her sisters, nephews, and mom are thriving alongside Mike Robinson, who found a family through his compassionate journey. Together, they embody resilience, love, and the profound impact of connection. "Our family story should be shouted from rooftops; it will change the way people view Cannabis extracts, and when they learn that CBGa is the foundational cannabinoid for all cannabis types, whether it be THC or CBD? That should change antiquated thinking; that's always been my hope," Said RobinsonThe GCRC founder seeks a brand partner who can maximize the potential of CBGa full-spectrum cannabinoid therapies and spread them worldwide. By combining the Center's expertise in cannabinoid science with a partner's resources and shared vision, the initiative aims to accelerate its impact on the global healthcare landscape."Many remember the little girl and CBD, well this was a little girl and CBGa, but she's grown up now - Genevieve first needed the cannabinoid 8 years ago, and it's time the world learns more about her," said RobinsonThe Global Cannabinoid Research Center is at the forefront of cannabinoid science, specializing in studying cannabinoids and their interactions with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Focusing on advancing health through cutting-edge research, the Center is dedicated to unlocking cannabis's potential for a better future.For more information about Genevieve's Dream™ CBGa initiative or partnership opportunities, contact Mike Robinson at the Global Cannabinoid Research Center.

