Nanobles Corp & GCRC Announce Investment and Partnership Opportunities to Revolutionize Health & Wellness

Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, specializes in researching our own bodies Cannabinoids and the ECS David Uhalley and Mike Robinson, the Nanobles Corporate Team NANO® Flavor will give function to the taste, essential oils have been medicine for 1000's of years The unique NANO CFP is a Cruelty Free Preservative for Foods and Beverages Plant Chat™ Open AI is a groundbreaking platform by Nanobles Corp and GCRC

"I think we should all invest in our future, in the future of mankind - the timing has never been better than now to start a wellness revolution" -Mike Robinson

The timing is perfect for enhancing our nation's health and beyond with the many products developed over the years at the GCRC and Nanobles Corp. - our mission is to help people live a better life” — Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanobles Corporation, the parent company of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), is transforming the health, wellness, and cannabinoid industries through cutting-edge research, product innovation, and biotech advancements. Led by CEO Mike Robinson and Co-Founder David Uhalley , the company is actively seeking an investment partner to accelerate product development, market expansion, and strategic collaborations.As a science-driven health and wellness company, Nanobles is tackling significant gaps in essential oils and nanotechnology, cannabinoid medicine, functional foods, and Endocannabinoid System (ECS) support. "With a portfolio of trademarked brands and market-ready formulations, our company intends to advance versus disrupt multiple industries, from nutraceuticals to cannabinoid medicine-based and functional foods and beverages to advanced nanotechnology items we're still keeping under wraps," elaborated Co-Founder David Uhalley.Nanobles Corporation and GCRC are innovating to solve critical health challenges, including:*Limited Innovation in Cannabinoid Medicine – Most companies overlook endocannabinoids in product development.*Lack of ECS-Specific Supplements & Medicines – Few products are designed to activate and support the ECS, a key system regulating health.*Restricted Access to Functional Foods & Natural Preservatives – Consumers demand clean-label, preservative-free alternatives.*Scarcity of Patient Data for Research – Advancing cannabinoid science requires improved data collection and engagement.*Few Functional Consumer Brands – The market lacks science-backed, plant-based solutions for modern wellness needs."With proprietary biotech, innovative formulations, and a deep understanding of cannabinoid science, Nanobles and GCRC are pioneering next-generation health solutions," explained CEO and Researcher Mike Robinson. "We've brought the corporation so much further than I ever anticipated with the merger of Global Cannabinoid Research Center, the entity I founded in 2018, which has vast R&D behind the various registered trademarked brands, pharmaceuticals in R&D, and the many other creations made through the years that I've found worthy for the world."Market-Ready Brands & Technologies:Nanobles has spent years developing a high-value intellectual property portfolio featuring trademarked brands and proprietary innovations ready for commercialization or joint venture (JV) partnerships. While several of Nanobles Corporation's brands are set for final development and production in 2025, the funding to get these essential nutraceutical products to market is necessary. This presents an opportunity for Investment partners and an opening for an active partnership role for an aggressive individual or team interested in joining forces and providing the necessary bridge during this gap period.Key Brands & Technologies:NANOLiposomal Agent – A breakthrough in water-soluble nano-liposomal technology for enhanced absorption in foods, beverages, and cannabis products.NANO TERPS– Water-soluble terpene formulations designed for wellness and cannabinoid-infused products.RELAXATION RECOVERY– A therapeutic topical line featuring sprays, roll-ons, and bath soaks for muscle recovery and pain relief.TROPICAL TOPICALS– After-sun and skincare solutions enhanced with ECS-supportive botanicals.GET BALANCED– A nutraceutical brand based on Mike Robinson's proven ECS Balance protocols.JANE– Terpene-infused functional water for hydration and ECS health support.NANO FLAVOR– Nano-sized essential oil flavors for functional foods, beverages, and cannabis formulations.NANOBLESChocolates – Functional chocolates designed to enhance ECS balance.PLANT CHAT– An AI-powered cannabinoid research and plant science platform built for education and user engagement.PHYTOMEND– A soil regeneration solution that restores plant DNA integrity and combats phyto-domestication syndrome caused by industrial agriculture.Cutting-Edge R&D Driving the Future of Cannabinoid and Plant-Based Medicine:Nanobles Corporation and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) are actively developing innovative solutions in cannabinoid science, nanotechnology, and plant-based medicine. Their research and development (R&D) team is highly dedicated to advancing breakthrough formulations that target some of the most pressing healthcare challenges today."We've entered a contract with a farm and two different manufacturers that could easily be renewed and last into the next decade; it will make a future partner, whether silent or working, very excited to be part of our entity." Robinson continued, "with the right funding partner, we could be operational with seven brands out to the public by the 3rd or 4th Quarter of 2025 - we're a powerhouse of an entity built to last."INDOLE-A™ – Unlocking the Power of Indole Alkaloids in Healthcare:Indole alkaloids, derived from hemp plants, represent a new frontier in plant-based medicine. These compounds have shown promising therapeutic potential in various areas of healthcare, including:Cancer treatment support: Indole alkaloids have demonstrated anticancer properties in early-stage research and can potentially support cellular health and immune function.Infectious disease applications – These compounds may offer antimicrobial and immune-boosting benefits, making them valuable in the fight against drug-resistant infections.Endocannabinoid System (ECS) support – By interacting with the ECS, Indole-A™ could enhance natural healing pathways and promote overall homeostasis.Nanobles' INDOLE-A™ nutraceutical line is currently in pre-production, with hemp farm partnerships secured for scalable clinical research and product development. Future pharmaceutical applications are also under evaluation, as this product can be a Nutraceutical vs. pharmaceutical.NANOSkin & Hair – Addressing Oncology-Related Hair Loss & Skin Conditions:Oncology patients undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy experience hair loss, skin irritation, and compromised wound healing. NANOSkin & Hair is an advanced nanotechnology-based solution designed to:Promote hair regrowth – Utilizing a nanotechnology-infused creation to nourish hair follicles and scalp health.Soothe treatment-related skin conditions – Formulated to reduce inflammation, dryness, and irritation caused by chemotherapy and radiation.Enhance wound healing – Designed for oncology patients suffering from surgical scars, radiation burns, and skin damage.By combining nanotechnology with cannabinoid therapy, NANOSkin & Hair aims to improve the quality of life for those battling cancer and other chronic conditions that impact skin and hair health.GENEVEX– A Non-Opioid Solution for Oncology & Sports Medicine Pain Relief: Chronic pain is one of the most debilitating challenges faced by cancer patients, athletes, and individuals recovering from injuries. With the ongoing opioid crisis, there is an urgent need for safe, effective, and non-addictive alternatives.GENEVEXspray is designed to provide fast-acting relief for chemotherapy-induced pain, neuropathy, and post-surgical discomfort. Sports medicine applications as a rescue for professional athletes and for targeting muscle recovery, joint pain, and inflammation in high-performance athletes and rehabilitation patients.A safer alternative to opioids – By utilizing cannabinoid synergy with nanotechnology, GENEVEXoffers high bioavailability, ensuring maximum effectiveness with minimal side effects. The GENEVEXR&D program is evaluating formulations for consumer wellness and pharmaceutical-grade applications.PREVENT– A Future in Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabinoid Medicine:One of the most exciting research projects within Nanobles Corporation and GCRC is PREVENT, a nutraceutical and pharmaceutical candidate focused on ECS health and disease prevention. This scientifically formulated blend targets enzymes that degrade endocannabinoids, helping to support ECS balance by preventing endocannabinoid depletion, PREVENTpromotes overall wellness and longevity.The same creation also offers potential applications in oncology. Current research explores its role in reducing inflammation, tumor growth, and chemotherapy side effects. Addressing neurodegenerative disorders is yet another slice of the pie that this hits. Future studies will examine its potential in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis. With trademark protection secured, PREVENTis positioned for further development as a pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid therapy. It can potentially change the paradigm to include ECS therapy in many areas of healthcare.The Future of Functional Medicine Starts Here:Through advanced R&D, proprietary nanotechnology, and a deep commitment to plant-based science, Nanobles Corporation and GCRC are paving the way for next-generation healthcare solutions. These innovations not only support cannabinoid medicine and functional wellness but also open new opportunities in pharmaceutical research.With the right investment partner, Nanobles is ready to scale these breakthroughs and bring them to the global market. With trademarked intellectual property, proprietary biotech advancements, and a strong R&D foundation, Nanobles is a corporation poised for rapid market entry and international impact.Seeking a Strategic Investment Partner:To expand production, scale operations, and accelerate research initiatives, Nanobles is offering an exclusive investment opportunity to forward-thinking partners. Nanobles Corporation remains debt-free aside from early-stage startup costs incurred by the CEO, making this an ideal opportunity for an investor seeking long-term growth and innovation in the functional food and beverage wellness, future cannabinoid medicines, and biotech industries.About Nanobles Corporation & The Global Cannabinoid Research Center:Founded in 2020, Nanobles Corporation merged with Mike Robinson's Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) starting in 2022, and officially as of January 2025 to create an industry-leading entity focused on functional plant-based medicine, cannabinoid science, and health innovation.About the Founders:Mike Robinson, CEO & Co-Founder – A cancer survivor, medical researcher, and cannabis industry leader, Robinson was honored with the High Times 100 award for his contributions to cannabinoid medicine. He has pioneered ECS Balance protocols and cannabinoid-based therapeutics.David Uhalley, COO & Co-Founder—An intellectual property and nanotechnology icon with a decade of experience, Uhalley created the NANObrand and has developed plant-based solutions for food, beverage, and cannabis applications.Together, they have bootstrapped Nanobles into a high-growth, IP-driven company, now seeking an investment partner to scale operations and bring groundbreaking products to market. Nanobles Corporation is ready to disrupt the health and cannabinoid industries with market-ready products, cutting-edge biotech, and a strategic vision for growth.Now is the time to partner with a company shaping the future of plant-based medicine and functional health.

