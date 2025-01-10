Nanobles Corp. Announces NANO® Flavor Product Line Manufacturing Agreement

NANO® Flavor will give function to the taste, essential oils have been medicine for 1000's of years David Uhalley and Mike Robinson, the Nanobles Corporate Team

Nanobles Corporation and Global Cannabinoid Research Center want to offer Cannabis Patients a functional flavoring for their candy - and a whole lot more.

We believe that everything that goes into our body should have a healthy function, and for that reason NANO Flavor will be a hit, especially for Cannabis users making their Candy or edibles at home” — Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanobles Corporation has officially entered into a manufacturing agreement for its highly anticipated NANOFlavor, a food and beverage flavorings line. The company has announced its plans to launch with essential oil-based flavorings before expanding into water-soluble formulations.The initial offering will feature one-dram-sized flavorings crafted with the consumer's needs and preferences in mind. "We like people to have many flavors to select from, all-natural and functional," David Uhalley , Operations Manager, stated. "Our Nano Flavor is not just a taste but an essential oil creation for health and wellness that started nearly a decade ago when I used peppermint oil to aid my failing GI. The commonly known natural oil changed my life."This innovative approach merges the benefits of essential oils with the science of flavor design, delivering a product that is both enjoyable and functional. "Since Nanobles now owns Global Cannabinoid Research Center, it made sense to use a trademark for a play on words for a small-sized container of essential oil flavoring, so that's what we're doing first, which is for foods." CEO Mike Robinson continued, "The idea was to make a natural and functional flavor set available for the millions who make their own candy and gummy bears with Cannabis extracts at home. We felt the water-soluble side should be B2B (business to business), but the essential oil flavoring would be for direct-to-consumer retail.""I'm excited to see the Nano Flavor created for beverages, as we've had JANE trademarked for quite some time as an essential oil water brand and have yet to create it," Uhalley stated. "It's all very exciting; one of our missions, which is to market Nanobles created functional food flavor and natural preservatives, is heading toward fruition."One of the essential oils' most significant advantages is their high potency. A small amount can provide a concentrated burst of flavor, enabling manufacturers to achieve robust flavor profiles while using minimal product. This efficiency enhances the end product and reduces costs and waste, making it a sustainable choice for flavor development.Additionally, essential oils bring functional benefits to the table. Many, such as peppermint, citrus, or lavender oils, are known for their therapeutic properties, including antioxidant, antimicrobial, or calming effects. Incorporating these oils into flavor adds health and wellness value, appealing to a growing segment of health-conscious consumers seeking functional foods and beverages.Essential oils' versatility further enhances their appeal. These oils often create various functional products, from beverages and baked goods to sauces and confections. Their adaptability allows them to cater to multiple culinary and beverage applications, making them a valuable ingredient in the food and beverage industry."One of the most noteworthy aspects of these oils is that they have a naturally long shelf life, a key advantage for manufacturers. Their stability ensures that the flavors remain fresh and the taste vibrant over time, reducing the risk of spoilage," explained the entity's CEO, Mike Robinson. "This combination of natural authenticity, potency, functionality, versatility, and stability makes essential oils an ideal choice for flavorings in food and beverage products."With the manufacturing process now secured, consumers can expect a diverse selection of high-quality, natural flavors designed to elevate their culinary and beverage experiences.Stay tuned for more updates as Nanobles Corporation continues its innovation journey in the flavoring industry. If you are interested in investing or collaborating, please get in touch with the corporate team.

