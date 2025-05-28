GCRC's Mike Robinson Joins Organizing Committee for Dubai's Global Breast Cancer Treatment Conference

Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, specializes in researching our own bodies Cannabinoids and the ECS The CEO of Nanobles Corporation and GCRC has fought and has won multiple Cancer Battles Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, and daughter Genevieve he met while giving away Cannabis oils to patients in need nearly a decade ago

Robinson is known around the world for his nonstop education on the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), and his willingness to help educate the Healthcare Industry

As a 5x cancer survivor, I’m living proof that we must rethink medicine—our Endocannabinoid System holds answers that most of healthcare hasn’t even begun to ask, it's time for all providers to learn.” — Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc., Global Cannabinoid Research Center

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Robinson , Founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center and CEO of Nanobles Corporation has officially accepted an appointment as an Organizing Committee Member for the 3rd International Conference on Cancer and Breast Cancer Treatment , taking place in Dubai, UAE on November 3–4, 2025, at the City Seasons Dubai Hotel.As a member of the Organizing Committee, Robinson brings decades of experience in advancing plant-based formulations and developing targeted strategies to balance the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)—work that began during his battle with multiple forms of cancer. While undergoing treatment, Robinson pioneered cannabinoid and endocannabinoid-based therapies, studying how plant compounds and lifestyle factors could modulate internal cannabinoid production and receptor activity.His ongoing contributions to oncology medicine include a suite of therapies currently in R&D:NanoSkin and Hair, designed to support regrowth and tissue rejuvenationGENEVEX, a formulation focused on oncology-related pain reliefThermonoids, an endocannabinoid-targeted approach to homeostasis and inflammationIndole-A™, utilizing indole alkaloids to aid cellular defense mechanismsPREVENT, his flagship enzyme therapy intended for cancer prevention and intervention"Most of what I work on in this regard is for the future phyto-pharma market," Robinson shares. "But I've found there's far more than plants involved in caring for our precious Endocannabinoid System. I do these conferences because so many in healthcare have yet to learn it exists—when it is the centrifuge of control for the human body's systems."Mike Robinson was first diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2003, marking the beginning of what would become a two-decade battle with cancer. Over 22 years, he faced five significant cancer fights, each reshaping his path as both a patient and a pioneer in cannabinoid and endocannabinoid medicine.In February 2025, after years of rigorous observation by both a Santa Barbara Cancer Treatment Center and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Robinson was declared in complete remission—with UCLA confirming that two of the cancers he had been battling were no longer detectable and, notably, that the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma he was initially diagnosed with 20 years ago had been "cured."UCLA also revealed that prior diagnostic interpretations between 2022 and 2025 were inaccurate, reinforcing Robinson's long-standing belief that modern medicine often overlooks underlying systems, such as the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), which governs immune function and cellular balance."Nobody wants to talk about the Cannabis plant," Robinson states, "or learn that it comes in three major varieties—CBD, CBG, and THC—especially in Oncology Medicine. They don't follow well or learn well from someone who can teach them one-on-one, as patients are minimized and marginalized—just like the plant they love: Cannabis. I participate in these events to demonstrate that someone can be successful and still hold the cards to the deck of medicine because most diagnostics are off base without considering ECS dysfunctions—which aren't even included in the diagnostic codes yet. I'm working on that - I'm sure a handful of others are too."As an Organizing Committee Member, Robinson will assist in guiding the direction of the conference program, curating scientific content, evaluating abstracts, and supporting the international collaboration of healthcare professionals, researchers, and specialists in the field of cancer science. The role also involves promoting engagement between global thought leaders, ensuring smooth coordination of sessions, and elevating the visibility of transformative research—especially emerging integrative and cannabinoid-based approaches to care.With the theme "The Recent Revolution in Cancer and Breast Cancer Treatment: Advancing Medicine and Hope," the conference serves as a nexus for the most current research and innovative treatment strategies, welcoming oncologists, breast cancer surgeons, clinical researchers, immunologists, gynecologists, and experts in cannabinoid medicine.Attendees will benefit from keynote presentations, workshops, interactive panels, poster sessions, and both in-person and virtual networking opportunities.Robinson, a respected figure in cannabinoid science, will lend his expertise to help spotlight alternative therapeutic options, including those involving the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)—an area he has pioneered through his ECS Balance Control framework. His contributions aim to enhance interdisciplinary dialogue and encourage collaboration across traditional and plant-based medical research."I'm honored to be a part of this global effort to drive innovation in cancer care," said Robinson. "Cannabinoid science is opening new doors, especially in palliative and adjunctive cancer therapies. This conference is an opportunity to share what we've learned and continue bridging the gap between emerging science and compassionate care."Robinson joins a prestigious roster of committee members from institutions such as Shandong University (China), University Hospital of Modena (Italy), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer/WHO (Senegal).As a seasoned educator, researcher, and global speaker in cannabinoid science, Mike Robinson brings over seven years of international symposium leadership to his role as an Organizing Committee Member at the 3rd World Conference on Cancer and Breast Cancer Treatment. Having participated in dozens of committee-level engagements across nearly every field of medicine, Robinson is in a unique position to help oversee and shape the scientific sessions of this significant event.His pioneering work in Cannabinoid Medicine, alongside his development of endocannabinoid medicine—a branch of study focusing on the human body's own Endocannabinoid production—offers attendees fresh insights into holistic, ECS-based cancer care. His influence ensures these sessions are not only scientifically sound but also integrative and forward-thinking, bridging modern medicine with emerging endocannabinoid science.Robinson will provide insight and oversight for the following scientific sessions:*Breast Cancer and Treatments*Types of Cancer*Cancer – Clinical Trials*Breast Cancer During Pregnancy*Screening & Diagnosis for Cancer*Cancer Symptoms and Causes*Breast Cancer Surgery*COVID-19 Impact on Cancer*Cancer Research*Cancer and Oncology Nursing*Cancer Biology and Genetics*HER2-Positive Breast Cancer*Therapies for Cancer Treatment*Radiology and Oncology*Advances in Breast Cancer Immunotherapy*Liquid Biopsies in Early Cancer Detection*Robotic-Assisted Breast Cancer Surgery"Coming from a background in robotics, I never imagined I’d be this immersed in cannabinoid and oncology science—but watching Mike Robinson develop formulations like PREVENThas been nothing short of revolutionary," said David Uhalley, Chief Operating Officer of Nanobles Corporation, which owns the Global Cannabinoid Research Center. "The idea that a natural enzyme therapy could disrupt cancer pathways without harsh side effects is powerful. And this conference—gathering brilliant minds from all over the world—immediately grabbed my attention. It made me think: what if robotics could one day aid the Endocannabinoid System itself, helping to regulate or even prevent cancers by working in harmony with the body’s internal cannabinoid network?"I’m fascinated by these symposiums because they’re about more than research—they’re about the greater good. Healthcare providers from various fields are attending not just to present, but also to learn. That collective mindset, the openness to collaboration, is exactly what we need to drive real innovation forward—and I’m proud that Nanobles and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center are part of that momentum."The Symposium's promoters reached out to Robinson as his participation ensures each topic is viewed not only through the lens of conventional oncology but also with attention to the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)—the body's internal regulatory network that plays a vital role in immune function, cellular repair, pain perception, and overall balance.About Mike Robinson:Mike Robinson is the Founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center, CEO of Nanobles Corporation, and a former Director of Communications for the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. Known as "The Researcher OG," he is a pioneering voice in cannabinoid science and a global advocate for ECS Balance and integrative cancer care.

