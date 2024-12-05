NordSpace Announces Inaugural Canadian Space Launch Conference

Canadian Space Launch Conference

NordSpace announced the inaugural Canadian Space Launch Conference, to take place on April 29th, 2025 at the Canada Aviation & Space Museum in Ottawa, Ontario.

The value of developing domestic space launch capabilities, including commercial, cannot be understated as it will allow us to launch Canadian space technologies from Canada.” — Brian Gallant, CEO, Space Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 5th, 2024, Ontario-based NordSpace Corp. announced the inaugural Canadian Space Launch Conference (CSLC), to take place on April 29th, 2025 at the Canada Aviation & Space Museum in Ottawa, Ontario.The inaugural Canadian Space Launch Conference is the first public forum dedicated to key stakeholders spanning industry, government, academia, not-for-profits, and beyond to plan Canada’s future as a launching nation capable of sovereign access to space. Canada finds itself at a critical juncture with its sovereignty in space at stake. If Canada does not develop the most basic form of small/medium lift domestic launch capabilities, the nation will continue relying on and paying foreign launch providers to deliver the entirety of its payloads. These include small, often shoe-box sized, satellites increasingly serving critical functions for Canadians such as combating wildfires, providing connectivity, and ensuring national security. As the only G7 nation and the only 5 Eyes nation that has not conducted orbital launches, the necessity of capitalizing on this multi-billion dollar opportunity to develop a new industry for Canada comes with significant benefits - technological independence, environmental awareness and protection, job creation, economic development, as well as defence and national security.The Canadian Space Launch Conference will be an opportunity to identify and address both barriers and opportunities towards making sovereign launch a reality in Canada, and gain updates from key stakeholders about progress on technology, policy, regulations, infrastructure, and more. An important theme will be making Canada a favourable, not just a possible, nation for commercial space launch. The CSLC is an open event promoting new ideas and questions, and welcomes interested individuals to register at www.spacelaunch.ca . The CSLC also welcomes relevant organizations to exhibit and showcase their efforts at the event. Additional speakers, exhibitors, and general updates will be announced leading up to the event.Space Canada's CEO and former Premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant, who will be delivering the keynote at the CSLC, said "The value of developing domestic space launch capabilities, including commercial, cannot be understated as it will allow us to launch Canadian space technologies from Canada. In addition to the fact that the demand for commercial launch services is growing both nationally and globally, given space is a strategic sector playing a pivotal role in defence by protecting our security and sovereignty, Canada needs to enhance its domestic launch capabilities."NordSpace's CEO and founder, Rahul Goel, said "Like the land, air, and sea, space is no longer some final frontier for Canada. Space is an essential domain we must unlock, and launch a capability we must own. By not internalizing the gains of an entire space mission for small satellites, in particular, we are jeopardizing not only our sovereignty, environment, security and economy, but are also relegating Canada to a participatory instead of a leadership role in this domain. The Canadian Space Launch Conference will create the conditions necessary to get the right stakeholders in the room and with a Team Canada approach, there is nothing we cannot accomplish both on Earth and in space."In August of 2024, Canada and United States concluded negotiations on a Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA), which will establish the framework needed to allow the use of American space launch technology for launches in Canada while ensuring the proper handling of sensitive U.S. technology. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs said about the TSA, “Canada's vibrant and growing commercial space launch industry relies on its ability to collaborate across borders. The conclusion of negotiations between Canada and the United States means that we are one step closer to finalizing this agreement, which, when in force, will position our country to be a global leader in commercial space launch.”Outside of the United States, Canada hosts the greatest number of student rocket engineering teams in the world who repeatedly win international competitions. Canada also hosts the largest rocket competition outside the United States, called Launch Canada. Launch Canada’s founder, Adam Trumpour, will be speaking at the CSLC, and the event will also host a variety of student teams. Any profits generated by the CSLC will be 1:1 matched by NordSpace, and donated to student rocket initiatives. "There is no greater driver for innovation than inspiration, and when that inspiration is combined with opportunity, incredible things start to happen. All across Canada, this formula has been playing out at more than 30 university and college rocket teams. Inspired by what they see taking place in the launch industry globally, and no longer satisfied with being told they can’t do that here, they’re pioneering new technologies at orders of magnitude lower cost than ever before, all while developing unmatched practical engineering skills and laying the foundation for a whole new industry. The opportunity we have to harness and empower this talent to build a critical new Canadian space capability is unprecedented." said Adam Trumpour.Last year, the Government of Canada announced it supports commercial space launches in Canada with affirming remarks from the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne (Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry), and the Honourable Marc Garneau (Member of Parliament, former Canadian astronaut). "By enabling commercial space launch from Canada, we are creating the conditions for a vibrant and growing space sector, including an opportunity to create thousands of more jobs, which will make us more competitive internationally and more resilient at home.” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne. The CSLC will host many stakeholders from the Government of Canada, both as speakers and attendees.About NordSpaceNordSpace will be presenting a session with detailed updates and demonstrations about its launch technology and timelines, spaceport development, international expansion, and new products. NordSpace’s goal is to lead Canada into a new era of space exploration and deliver critically needed momentum, jobs, innovation, inspiration, national security and sovereignty. The company’s core divisions focus on the development of launch vehicles, satellites, spaceports, and mission-critical software systems.

