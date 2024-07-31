NordSpace Announces New Spaceport Canada and $5M Investment, Adding to End-to-End Space Launch System for Canada
Spaceport Canada is being developed to support NordSpace's Tundra launch vehicle and enable sovereign launch as the nation's first operational spaceport.
Canada's environment, economy, security and sovereignty are at stake. We have a decision to make as a nation. Will we remain spectators or will we aspire to be leaders in the new commercial space era?”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 31, 2024, Ontario-based NordSpace Corp. announced that it will be investing $5M towards the development of the first phase of Spaceport Canada, a mission critical component of the company’s end-to-end space launch service.
— Rahul Goel, CEO
Spaceport Canada, owned and operated by NordSpace Corp., will be a commercial spaceport designed for the company’s orbital launch vehicle, Tundra, as well as partner launch vehicles under the upcoming Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) between the United States and Canada. NordSpace is a leading Canadian space technology company, building Canada’s first vertically integrated solution for space launch spanning sustainable launch vehicles, portable spaceport solutions, and low-cost satellite systems.
NordSpace is working actively with the Canadian Government to ensure the success of Spaceport Canada, and would like to thank Transport Canada, NAV Canada, Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian Space Agency, and Space Canada for their continued support. Canada is the only G7 nation without sovereign launch capabilities.
In addition to substantial benefits for Canada’s national security, environmental protection efforts, and global leadership, such a capability would result in an estimated 650 new highly qualified personnel (HQPs) over the next decade alone and $2.5B in economic development.
NordSpace’s CEO, Rahul Goel, commented - “We are facing another Avro Arrow moment in Canada, and have a decision to make as a nation. Will we remain spectators, or will we aspire to be participants and leaders in the new commercial space era? Opening the floodgates to space with a Canadian launch vehicle, from a Canadian spaceport, carrying a Canadian payload - that is the definition of sovereign launch, and it will change the shape of our great nation for generations. We are working day and night and investing significant resources because time is of the essence. We are building this end-to-end capability, not a piecemeal solution, for all Canadians.”
When asked to comment on NordSpace's announcement of Spaceport Canada, Space Canada's CEO and former Premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant said "The value of developing domestic space launch capabilities, including commercial, cannot be understated as it will allow us to launch Canadian space technologies from Canada. In addition to the fact that the demand for commercial launch services is growing both nationally and globally, given space is a strategic sector playing a pivotal role in defence by protecting our security and sovereignty, Canada needs to enhance its domestic launch capabilities."
The company has been working closely with several provinces across Canada to identify the most suitable location for Canada’s first operational spaceport, including touring multiple sites, meeting local communities and governments, conducting preliminary environmental and aeronautical studies, and submitting applications for rezoning, land acquisition, and permitting where appropriate. NordSpace will announce the selected location for Spaceport Canada ahead of the second launch of its experimental suborbital vehicle, which is slated to take place at the new spaceport.
NordSpace’s plans for Spaceport Canada includes the construction of two launch pads, Pad A and Pad B expected to offer launch inclinations between 45 to 95 degrees facilitating potentially the widest range of orbits in North America. The ability to reach everything between equatorial to polar orbits will be a significant strategic advantage for NordSpace and Spaceport Canada. Pad A is reserved for NordSpace’s own launch vehicle, Tundra. Pad B is reserved for launch partners in the United States, to be disclosed at a later date. The upcoming Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA), a bilateral treaty between Canada and the United States, creates the opportunity for Pad B to serve as a critical resource for U.S. based launch vehicles. NordSpace has been working with the U.S. Department of Defence, Space Systems Command, and the U.S. Space Force to ensure the development of Pad B is strategically aligned.
On January 20th, 2023, the Government of Canada announced it supports commercial space launches in Canada with affirming remarks from The Honourable Omar Alghabra (former Minister of Transport), The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne (Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry), and The Honourable Marc Garneau (Member of Parliament, former Canadian astronaut). "By enabling commercial space launch from Canada, we are creating the conditions for a vibrant and growing space sector, including an opportunity to create thousands of more jobs, which will make us more competitive internationally and more resilient at home.” said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne.
About NordSpace
NordSpace is a Canadian space engineering company developing a diverse range of space technologies, with the mission to “Advance Life on Earth, from Space”. NordSpace’s goal is to lead Canada into a new era of space exploration and deliver critically needed momentum, jobs, innovation, inspiration, national security and sovereignty. The company’s core divisions focus on the development of launch vehicles, satellites, and spaceports. NordSpace is developing 3 classes of launch vehicles, named Taiga (sub-orbital), Boreal (light-orbital), and Tundra (orbital).
Press Team
NordSpace Corp.
contact@nordspace.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Spaceport Canada