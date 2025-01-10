Jan 9, 2025 - Southeast Mississippi

Mississippi Power

Gulfport, Miss. – Mississippi Power’s Economic Development Propels Program is an initiative designed to help communities across Southeast Mississippi become more proactive and competitive in securing economic development projects.

“Mississippi Power is committed to helping our communities reach their fullest potential,” said Mississippi Power Economic Development Director Brian Useforge. “The Propels Program has helped enhance the growth and attractiveness of areas across our service territory, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact.”

In its second year, the program has assisted communities in moving forward with projects in the key areas of marketing, strategic planning and site development improvements for current and future locations. Since 2023, the Propels Program has approved funding for nearly 30 projects totaling approximately $800,000.

Completed projects include an all-weather access road to the I-59 South Industrial Site in Ellisville, a new website for the Mid-Mississippi Development District and Area Development Partnership, construction of box culverts at the Bernard Bayou Industrial Site in Harrison County and the clearing and leveling of the Ports and Passage site in George County.

"With Mississippi Power's steadfast partnership, our vision for attracting new industries is becoming a reality," said Ross Tucker, President and CEO of the Jones County Economic Development Authority. "The Propels Program is a game-changer, providing essential resources that elevate our region's potential and strengthen its economic future."

Now in its 99th year of operations, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for more than 192,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. Mississippi Power was recognized by the Edison Electric Institute with an Emergency Response Award in 2023. The company was also a recent recipient of the Community Partner Impact Award from the Center for Energy Workforce Development for its innovative and ongoing efforts to build a diverse workforce. With nearly 160 megawatts of approved solar energy capacity, Mississippi Power is the largest partner in providing renewable energy in the state of Mississippi. Visit our websites at mississippipower.com and mississippipowernews.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

