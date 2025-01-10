Jan 9, 2025 - Mississippi Development Authority — Amazon Web Services, Madison County, Mississippi, w/ Madison County Economic Development Aut Business Facilities The 2024 Gold Deal of the Year Award winner is Mississippi Development Authority for attracting Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) data center investment. Locating at two sites in Madison County, Mississippi, AWS will invest $10 billion to establish data center complexes. This is the largest single investment in the state’s history and is expected to create at least 1,000 jobs. This operation positions Mississippi as a hub for cloud computing while powering the next generation of AI and machine learning. Access to power requirements, workforce, and incentives were significant to Meta’s decision to build in Mississippi. Read the full article here. Click here for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.