Webinar: Streamline Digital Asset Management Creativity

Creativity thrives on collaboration, and that collaboration depends on seamless tools and systems.” — Mark Hilton, CEO, Santa Cruz Software

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Cruz Software , in partnership with Activo , has announced an upcoming webinar titled "Streamlining Your DAM Creativity," scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 16 at 5 PM CET / 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. This event will provide creative professionals and teams insights on how integrating Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems with creative tools can significantly enhance efficiency and collaboration.Attendees will also receive a complimentary PDF download of the white paper "Streamlined DAM Creativity: Integrating DAM Systems with Creative Tools for Enhanced Efficiency." Authored by Ralph Windsor of DAM News, the white paper explores the necessity of such integrations in maintaining competitiveness as a creative professional team in today's evolving market.In many organizations, creative professionals face the challenge of switching between disparate systems, often resulting in workflow disruptions and software fatigue. The webinar and white paper offers insights into how integrations can overcome these obstacles and streamline the creative processes. By eliminating inefficiencies, attendees will gain the tools needed to elevate their creative output, even when collaborating with large, enterprise-level teams."Creativity thrives on collaboration, and that collaboration depends on seamless tools and systems,” said Mark Hilton, CEO, Santa Cruz Software. “We’re excited to partner with Activo to bring our insights into how a well-integrated DAM system can streamline workflows, allowing creative teams to operate at their best."Registration for the webinar Streamlining Your DAM Creativity is now open. Secure your spot today and ensure you don't miss the opportunity to improve your team’s creative workflow.About Santa Cruz SoftwareSanta Cruz Software offers a suite of tools to connect Adobe and Microsoft applications to other Cloud Services, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects without ever leaving their applications. Enjoy simplified version control, easy asset search and seamless connection between your shared team assets. Santa Cruz Software features are designed to streamline brand compliance, empower collaboration between teams and increase productivity. Solutions range from AI-powered banner ad generator (BannersUI), integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), DAM connectors for Adobe applications and Microsoft Office applications (LinkrUI) and turnkey collateral/campaign portals (BrandingUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website.All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.Media Contact:David HaefeleFortyThree, Inc.SCSoftware@43pr.com831.888.9011

