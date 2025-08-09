Aion Silicon Marks Completion of Leadership Transition

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aion Silicon (formerly Sondrel), a leading ASIC and SoC architecture partner, today announces the completion of its leadership transition as it enters a new phase of international growth. Founder Graham Curren will be stepping down from all roles within the company, concluding a carefully planned succession process that aligns with Aion Silicon’s strategic direction. Graham remains a significant shareholder and will continue to support the business in a non-operational capacity.The company was founded by Graham in 2002, growing from its origins as a UK-based design consultancy into a global ASIC partner delivering advanced silicon solutions across Europe, North America, and Asia. Under Graham’s leadership, the company established a reputation for engineering excellence and built a team capable of solving some of the most complex design challenges in the semiconductor industry.“Building Aion Silicon has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Graham Curren. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved – an exceptional team, a history of achievement, and a company that continues to push the boundaries of advanced ASIC design. With strong leadership and a clear vision, I’m confident Aion is well positioned for the future and now the time is right to step back.In 2024, Oliver Jones was appointed CEO as part of the succession plan. Under his leadership, and working closely with Graham and the Board, the company has expanded its engineering team, opened a new design center in Barcelona, and deepened its customer partnerships across key global markets.“Having completed this transition, we’re focused on the next stage of growth,” said Oliver Jones. “Graham’s vision and tenacity laid the foundation for Aion’s success. It’s a privilege to build on that legacy and lead the company forward as we deliver the next generation of breakthrough ASIC solutions.”About Aion SiliconAion Silicon is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design, specializing in advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions – including tailored ASICs – for AI, automotive, HPC, 5G, networking, and other applications. Its full-service, high-touch engineering model with consultative project leadership guides customers from SoC architecture and IP selection through design, foundry tapeout, and volume production. With over 20 years of experience in SoC architecture, front-end and back-end services, Aion Silicon reduces technical and economic risk for customers, accelerating time-to-market, while optimizing for commercial success. As a foundry-neutral and IP-agnostic partner with hundreds of successful tapeouts, Aion Silicon leverages a world-class ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions that meet each customer’s unique needs. To learn more, connect with us on LinkedIn or visit www.aionsilicon.com ###All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

