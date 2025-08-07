Aion Silicon Completes ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 Surveillance Audit, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Security

Aion Silicon completed its first-year surveillance audit for ISO 9001 (quality management) and ISO 27001 (information security).

These credentials reinforce what our customers already expect from us - engineering rigor, data security, and process discipline.” — Oliver Jones, CEO of Aion Silicon

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aion Silicon (formerly Sondrel), a leading ASIC and SoC architecture partner, today announced it successfully completed its first-year surveillance audit for ISO 9001:2015 (quality management) and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (information security) without any non-conformances. These internationally recognized standards provide a benchmark for robust, well-maintained management systems, and this audit affirms Aion Silicon’s sustained investment in operational excellence, data protection, and customer confidence across its semiconductor design services for AI, automotive, HPC, networking, and 5G markets.ISO 9001:2015 certification validates Aion Silicon’s implementation of a robust Quality Management System (QMS) that ensures repeatable, high-quality outcomes across its full-service SoC design engagements. By adhering to the standard’s principles - including customer focus, process optimization, and continuous improvement - Aion Silicon strengthens its ability to deliver on project objectives while reducing technical and economic risk for customers.ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification safeguards sensitive information through its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This includes rigorous controls across access management, cryptography, physical and network security, incident response, and regulatory compliance. For customers, this means added assurance that Aion Silicon’s handling of design IP, proprietary data, and commercial information meets the highest international standards.“Successfully completing this surveillance audit with zero non-conformances reinforces our long-term commitment to quality and information security,” said Oliver Jones, CEO of Aion Silicon. “These credentials reinforce what our customers already expect from us - engineering rigor, data security, and process discipline. In a sector where precision and trust are paramount, we’ve formalized the frameworks that ensure our clients’ IP is protected and their designs are delivered to spec, on time, and at scale.”The audit comes as Aion Silicon continues to scale its global operations and deepen relationships with partners across the semiconductor ecosystem, including foundry, IP, and EDA providers. For customers navigating the complexities of custom silicon design - especially in AI, ADAS, and high-performance compute - Aion Silicon offers a high-touch, consultative engagement model underpinned by certified systems and experienced leadership.By maintaining compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 through this surveillance audit,, Aion Silicon demonstrates its ability to manage quality and information security to international best-practice standards. These credentials also provide a foundation for future growth in regulated industries and international markets, where certification often serves as a prerequisite for doing business.About Aion SiliconAion Silicon is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design, specializing in advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions - including tailored ASICs - for AI, automotive, HPC, 5G, networking, and other applications. Its full-service, high-touch engineering model with consultative project leadership guides customers from SoC architecture and IP selection through design, foundry tapeout, and volume production. With over 20 years of experience in SoC architecture, front-end and back-end services, Aion Silicon reduces technical and economic risk for customers, accelerating time-to-market, while optimizing for commercial success. As a foundry-neutral and IP-agnostic partner with hundreds of successful tapeouts, Aion Silicon leverages a world-class ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions that meet each customer’s unique needs. To learn more, visit www.aionsilicon.com ###All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

