California’s partnership with federal government boosts state’s rapid response to Los Angeles fires

LOS ANGELES – Following President Biden’s afternoon briefing regarding the unprecedented Los Angeles fires, Governor Gavin Newsom today thanked the Biden-Harris Administration for its swift support for the state that is boosting response efforts and protecting thousands of Californians. The Governor met today with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell while on the ground in Los Angeles.

Yesterday in Santa Monica, Governor Newsom and President Biden were briefed by local and state emergency officials on the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires. Shortly after the briefing, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts related to the major wildfires. Today, at the Governor’s request for more federal assistance, the President authorized increasing federal assistance to cover 100% of California’s fire management and debris removal costs for 180 days, up from the traditional 75%.

This declaration makes available federal funding to help state, tribal and local governments cover emergency response costs. It also includes Individual Assistance programs for affected citizens and businesses, which may include temporary accommodation and financial assistance for destroyed property. Californians can apply now for federal assistance at disasterassistance.gov.