ICYMI: Crime dropped significantly last year, according to early data

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

As part of the state’s largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 communities to help local communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects.

Saturating key areas

Working collaboratively to heighten public safety, the Governor tasked the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to work with local law enforcement areas in key areas to saturate high-crime areas, aiming to reduce roadway violence and criminal activity in the area, specifically vehicle theft and organized retail crime. Since the inception of this regional initiative, there have been nearly 6,000 arrests, about 4,500 stolen vehicles recovered and nearly 300 firearms confiscated across Bakersfield, San Bernardino and Oakland.

Cracking down on retail theft

In addition, spearheaded by the CHP, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force since 2019 has been involved in over 3,600 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 4,000 suspects and the recovery of over 1.3 million stolen goods valued at nearly $54 million. Most recently, Governor Newsom announced a strong start to 2025 operations, with 136 retail theft investigations leading to 209 arrests while recovering 24,510 stolen items worth an estimated nearly $2.2 million.

Last August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains near historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.

California law provides existing robust tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to arrest and charge suspects involved in organized retail crime — including up to three years of jail time for organized retail theft. The state has the 10th toughest threshold nationally for prosecutors to charge suspects with a felony, $950. 40 other states — including Texas ($2,500), Alabama ($1,500), and Mississippi ($1,000) — require higher dollar amounts for suspects to be charged with a felony.