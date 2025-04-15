Governor Newsom, Legislature double down on state’s critical cap-and-trade program in face of federal threats
California must continue to lead on reducing pollution and ensuring our climate dollars benefit all residents. That’s why we’re doubling down on cap-and-trade: one of our most effective tools to cut emissions and create good-paying jobs.
In just the last decade, cap-and-trade has invested billions of dollars in projects by holding polluters accountable – helping clean our air, protect public health and propel new careers.
Cap-and-trade is a huge success and, working together, we’ll demonstrate real climate leadership that will attract investment and innovation to deliver the technologies of tomorrow, right here in California.
Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas
