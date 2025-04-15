Governor Newsom, Legislature double down on state’s critical cap-and-trade program in face of federal threats

California must continue to lead on reducing pollution and ensuring our climate dollars benefit all residents. That’s why we’re doubling down on cap-and-trade: one of our most effective tools to cut emissions and create good-paying jobs.

In just the last decade, cap-and-trade has invested billions of dollars in projects by holding polluters accountable – helping clean our air, protect public health and propel new careers.

Cap-and-trade is a huge success and, working together, we’ll demonstrate real climate leadership that will attract investment and innovation to deliver the technologies of tomorrow, right here in California.