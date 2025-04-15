Governor Newsom issues order extending protections of Los Angeles area firestorm survivors from predatory real estate speculators

News What you need to know: California is launching a new campaign to further strengthen tourism between California and Canada — reminding its international partners that the Golden State remains a welcoming, inclusive, and unparalleled travel destination. SACRAMENTO...

