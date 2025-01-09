SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Interchange Modification and Environmental Study for I-29 (Exit 86) at Renner/Crooks

For Immediate Release:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in conjunction with the City of Crooks, the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house to receive public input on the Interchange Modification Study and the Environmental Study for Interstate 29 (exit 86) at Renner/Crooks. The public meeting open house is scheduled from 5:30 - 7 p.m. (CT) at Jefferson High School (1600 N. Marion Rd.) in Sioux Falls.

The purpose of the meeting is to review alternatives for the interchange, present the recommended alternative, review the environmental evaluation for the recommended alternative, and discuss next steps for the project. Area residents, business owners, and local commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study review.

Representatives from the SDDOT, City of Crooks, City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls MPO, FHWA, and the consultant team staff will be available with displays to discuss the study information and answer questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to view a prerecorded presentation at multiple times throughout the night. For those unable to attend the in-person public meeting, or desire additional details, all meeting materials, including the prerecorded presentation, are available on the study website at https://www.i29exit86.com.Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting open house, through the study website, or through the study contactuntil Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025,

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For further information regarding this study, please contact Steve Gramm at 605-773-3281 or via email atSteve.Gramm@state.sd.us.

