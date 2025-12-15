Overnight Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 90 at Hartford - Exit 387

For Immediate Release:

HARTFORD, S.D. – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at exit 387 (Hartford) will be temporarily closed to allow crews to set bridge girders over the eastbound lanes. During this overnight closure, eastbound I-90 traffic will be diverted using the exit 387 off- and on-ramps before returning to the Interstate.

The same traffic diversion for westbound I-90 will occur from 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, through 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, for bridge girder placement over the westbound lanes. During this overnight closure, westbound I-90 traffic will be diverted using the exit 387 off- and on-ramps before returning to the Interstate.

Western Avenue (County Highway 151) will remain open during both overnight operations. Traffic on Western Avenue will be guided through the work zone by flaggers.

Motorists should expect minor delays and should use caution while traveling through the area. These operations are weather dependent and may be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs.

The prime contractor for this $12.6 million project is D & G Concrete Construction Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall completion date for this project is June 2026.

For additional information about this project, please view the featured project website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/interstate-90-exit-387-hartford.

