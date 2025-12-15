Rock Excavation Blast Scheduled for Backslope Repair Project on U.S. Highway 14A near Deadwood

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Dec. 15, 2025

Contact:

Christian Rudebusch, Project Engineer, 605-394-1639

DEADWOOD, S.D. – On the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, rock excavation blasting is scheduled on U.S. Highway 14A approximately four miles east of Deadwood. This scheduled blast is part of a backslope repair project designed to reduce the steep slope adjacent to the road north of Highway 14A near Camp 5 Road. This proactive reconstruction project is designed to reduce landslide risks in the area.

During the planned blast, flaggers will stop traffic at a safe distance from the work zone. Traffic will remain in a holding pattern until the all-clear is given by the blaster, and any debris is removed from the roadway. Traffic will be reopened by the end of the day. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the planned blast.

Currently, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, is the only scheduled blast for the backslope repair project. Additional blasts may be planned in the future, as needed.

The planned blast is being performed by Century Blasting Service LLC of Piedmont, SD.

The prime contractor on the $1.5 million project is DRM, Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2026.

