Bald eagle shot and killed near Sandpoint in the Panhandle Region
Anyone who might have seen or heard something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Will Fuller at (208) 954-3302 or call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999. Information can also be reported online.
A Citizens Against Poaching monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information which significantly helps to identify person(s) involved and which leads to any relevant charges.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.