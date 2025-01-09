Long-delayed Sonoma County courthouse promises safety, upgrades. Here’s when construction will finish

(Subscription required) Sonoma County residents will soon have a state-of-the-art courthouse, with construction on the long-awaited six-story building to wrap up by May 2025 — more than a year behind schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.